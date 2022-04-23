Von Miller Tried Recruiting 3x Pro Bowl Cornerback to the Bills

Von Miller is doing his part to help the Buffalo Bills shore up one of the last remaining weaknesses on defense.

Miller’s decision to come to Buffalo instead of staying with the Los Angeles Rams was seen as a coup for the Bills, and now the All-Pro edge rusher is helping to make the defense even stronger. Miller said this week that he has been pressing on a three-time Pro Bowler to join him in Buffalo, which would help the team fill an immediate need.

Miller Puts on Recruiting Hat

Miller spoke to reporters this week about his time in Buffalo so far, including the effort he’s putting in to recruit one of his famous friends. Miller is golf partners with veteran cornerback Joe Haden, who is one of the top free agents left on the market, and the two hit the links together last month.

Miller said he’s doing everything he can to convince Haden to pick the Bills.

“We definitely talked about Buffalo, we definitely talked about him coming here, I don’t know what the hold up is,” Miller said.

.@JoeBuscaglia asked if Von Miller has been recruiting Joe Haden on the golf course. The answer is yes. #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/aZYrzddK5c — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 20, 2022

There could be some tough competition for Haden’s services, including his most recent team. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said that it’s possible Haden could return to the Steelers, where he’s played since 2017.

Bills Need Help in the Secondary

The 33-year-old Haden would fit one of the most pressing needs for the Bills. While general manager Brandon Beane has made some big additions to the defense, much of the work has been in bolstering the defensive line to make up for the losses of veterans like Star Lotulelei and Jerry Hughes, who remains a free agent.

There has not been anything yet to add depth to the secondary, where All-Pro Tre’Davious White is recovering from an ACL tear that could take out a chunk of his season. The Bills also lost veteran cornerback Levi Wallace in free agency, leaving an even bigger hole in the secondary.

Many insiders are predicting the Bills add depth through this week’s NFL Draft. Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus believes that the team could take Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth Jr. with the No. 25 overall pick.

“The Bills have one of the strongest rosters from top to bottom in the NFL, which is expected from a team that currently stands as the Super Bowl favorite,” he wrote. “Their one true weakness on paper in the starting lineup is the cornerback spot opposite Tre’Davious White. Dane Jackson filled in for White last season, but it’s a position where the Bills could stand to add some talent and competition.”

Linsey said Booth would be a versatile addition to the Bills, fitting into any scheme.

“Booth has a skill set that can run any coverage,” noted PFF’s Draft Guide. “He’s as scheme-diverse a corner as exists in this draft class, meaning everyone will have him on their board.”

Others believe the Bills could address their lack of depth through free agency, potentially be snagging one of the other veteran cornerbacks still available.

