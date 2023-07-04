Bills Star Von Miller’s Brutally Honest Instagram Post Goes Viral

While Von Miller is typically the most positive, eternally glass half-full player on the Buffalo Bills roster, the superstar edge rusher let his guard down while sharing an update on his recovery process.

The eight-time Pro Bowler suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 12 of last year, a devastating loss for the Bills’ defense, and Miller is working hard to return to full health for the 2023 NFL season. On Tuesday, July 4, the veteran shared a powerful message on Instagram regarding the dark side of his rehab journey.

Miller posted several photos from a workout with Dallas-based trainer Anthony Jamal Billings and wrote, “I never asked for help, or for ANYBODY to have my back. I pulled myself out of that bottomless hole of depression. Me and God. I didn’t wait for that motivational text or phone call. I Didn’t wait for someone to ask how I was doing. I didn’t need anybody to “check in” on me. I did this by myself. Me and God. And We still going. Year 13… Was Good! ‘God Is my Source.'”

The post quickly racked up over 60,000 likes, including those from Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Veteran center Mitch Morse couldn’t help but comment on how fit Miller looked in the photos he posted. “Random PED text incoming,” Morse commented.

Von Miller Wants to Be Back for Week 1, But No Later Week 6

Despite the odds being against him, the Bills’ $120 million star told Channel 9News in Denver last month that he’s gunning to be back for Week 1. “You know I love guarantees,” Miller said. “It’s me. It’s Von. I love guarantees. I want to play. In 2013, I had [ACL] surgery in January and I played at the beginning of August in the preseason. So that put me around seven months, eight months.

“And 10 years removed from that, 2023, I have a whole new outlook. I know exactly where I’m supposed to be at two months, four months, six months and in the position where I’m at now. I feel great, I feel comfortable. I feel like I’ll be ready to go at the start of the season. I trust our GM, I trust our athletic trainers, I trust our team, our owners. Whenever it’s time for me to play, I’ll be ready to go. I want to be ready [for] Week 1 versus the Jets. Aaron Rodgers, ‘Monday Night Football.'”

While the two-time Super Bowl champ may feel like he can be ready to go in Week 1, the Bills are incredibly cautious in bringing back players from serious injury, and it’s more important for the team to have him at full strength in the back half of the season. Miller conceded that it’s ultimately not his call for when he gets to return.

“But at the same time, I’m not in control of that. I’m going to do everything I can physically, mentally, emotionally to be ready for that. But if it’s not the first week of the season, then it won’t be any longer than Week 6, for sure.”

In 11 games last season, Miller recorded 21 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and a forced fumble.

Von Miller’s Return Is ‘Massive Key’ to Bills’ Super Bowl Hopes

Once again, the Bills are gunning to get past the divisional round and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl this season, and Miller’s return is paramount to Buffalo reaching those goals, per The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia.

“For the second straight year, the Bills will have to wait and see the progress of one of their star players coming off a late-November torn ACL. Last year it was Tre’Davious White, and this year, it’s star pass rusher Von Miller,” Buscaglia wrote on July 3.

“Miller has repeatedly set lofty goals for himself to be ready by Week 1, but the Bills have been historically conservative with a player’s return from a significant injury. They signed Leonard Floyd to help out Greg Rousseau in the meantime, but Miller’s return, and the timing of it, could be a massive key to their championship hopes.”