Bills Vs. Rams: Twitter Flips Over the 2022 NFL Season Opener

Nearly two hours before the NFL released the official schedule for the 2022 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills‘ Twitter account confirmed the long-running rumored report that their Week 1 opponent would be the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams.

In exactly 17 weeks, on Thursday, September 8, at 8:20 p.m. ET, quarterback Josh Allen will face off against Matt Stafford and the Rams, the team Buffalo would’ve faced in the Super Bowl if it wasn’t for their heartbreaking overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL giving the Bills the league’s season opener game is a big deal and a nod of respect. For many Bills fans, it’s the “what could’ve been” game if perhaps, the Bills won the coin toss against the Chiefs.

While both teams have restructured since last season, in particular, former Rams linebacker Von Miller is now a member of the Bills, the marquee matchup has numerous storylines that have Buffalo’s fans and players completely amped up.

NFL schedule leak: The defending Super Bowl champion LA #Rams will open up the 2022 NFL season on Thursday Night, September 8th … against the Buffalo #Bills. Josh Allen vs. Matthew Stafford + Von Miller returns to LA. 🔥🔥 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 12, 2022

Backup quarterback Matt Barkley was the first Bills player to react to the news on Twitter. Barkley, who turns 32 on September 8, tweeted, “We gunna open up in LA on my birthdayyyy 🥳🎉🙌🏼🙌🏼 gunna be a partayyyyy Bills Mafia!!!!”

We gunna open up in LA on my birthdayyyy 🥳🎉🙌🏼🙌🏼 gunna be a partayyyyy Bills Mafia!!!! https://t.co/j9r6XD93xv — Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) May 12, 2022

Miller shared a screenshot of the Bills’ announcement graphic on his Instagram stories, and the posted a photo of himself with a devilish grin on his face, showing off his new diamond tooth and chain that reads, “VALOR.”

One fan tweeted, “This means that the Bills will watch the Rams raise their SB banner. Thank you NFL for setting this up and motivating @JoshAllenQB more.”

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III also gushed over the Bills vs. Rams matchup in Week 1. Griffin tweeted, “Prayed to dear lord baby Jesus that the @NFL season opener would be Bills-Rams! The Defending Champs against the best roster in football. In order to be the champ you have to BEAT the champ. @JoshAllenQB, @stefondiggs and Bills Mafia get a statement game to start the season.”

Here’s our 2022 schedule. Go Bills. 📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release | 8PM on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/y2Z6OvpMDO — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 13, 2022

Once the full schedule was released, the Bills’ Twitter account posted a hilariously weird intro video featuring numerous players including Dawson Knox, Isaiah Mckenzie, Tommy Sweeney, Gabe Davis, Tim Settle, and of course, Allen.

Are the Bills the Underdogs in Week 1?

Bills @ Rams | Week 1 🍿 Who are you taking in the opening game of the 2022 season? pic.twitter.com/ArW4Ziy9pi — PFF (@PFF) May 12, 2022

As soon as the NFL’s marquee season opener was revealed, sportsbooks got to work setting the betting line. SuperBook USA director John Murray tweeted that the Rams are priced as short favorites with a total of 52.5.

DraftKings.com has the Rams at -1, with a point total of 52, while FanDuel.com has Buffalo at -1 with a point total of 51.5.

The last time the Bills faced the Rams was during the 2020 NFL season, during which Buffalo came back from a 25-point deficit to beat Los Angeles 35-32.

The Bills Face the Tennesee Titans in Week 2

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS BACK BUFFALO. 😍 The Titans are coming to town for Week 2!! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/TBCaHjQErK — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 9, 2022

Earlier this week, the Bills revealed their official Week 2 opponent for the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo will host the Tennesee Titans at home in Orchard Park on Monday Night Football.

So, after taking on the Rams on Thursday Night Football, the Bills will immediately play in another national game on September 19, at 7: 15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.

Wk1 #Bills – #Rams is best case scenario Only West Coast game of the season. Have the week off before the game to fully prep… Then get 11 days to re-adjust and get ready for the Titans and the rest of our schedule. — Air Raid | Off-Season (@TheBillsGuys) May 12, 2022

The Bills will be looking for revenge against the Titans, as they’ve lost their past two matchups against Tennessee. The last time these two teams faced off was also on Monday Night Football, during which the Bills lost 34-31. In 2020, things were much less close, and Buffalo lost 42-16 at Nissan Stadium.

