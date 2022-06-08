Buffalo Bills Rookie Offensive Lineman Suddenly Retires at Age 24

After receiving an invite to the Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp tryout, Will Ulmer signed with the franchise as an undrafted free agent on May 15, as first reported by PFF’s Doug Kyed.

The Marshall University alum started 57 games with the Thunder Herd, a school record, and the 6-foot-4, 312-pound offensive lineman appeared thrilled to sign with the Bills. He proudly shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “God is so good!! Blessed to be a Bill💙❤️.”

Ulmer’s UDFA contract was a three-year deal worth approximately $2.56 million, per OvertheCap.com, however, only $2,500 was fully guaranteed. If he made the final roster, his base salary for the 2022 NFL season would’ve been $705,000.

On Tuesday, June 8, however, One Bills Live host Chris Brown reported that Ulmer was no longer a member of the team. Brown tweeted at 1:24 p.m. ET, “The #Bills have announced they’ve released undrafted rookie OL Will Ulmer. He had signed w/Buffalo after a rookie minicamp tryout.”

Thirty minutes after Brown’s tweet, Ulmer announced he was retiring from football, posting a detailed personal message on Twitter. However, based on the 24-year-old’s note, it seems he asked the Bills to be released after coming to the realization that he no longer wanted to play.

The right tackle wrote, “There comes a time in every football player’s life where they must hang up their cleats, and for me, that day is today. This was a decision that I made after spending hours praying on the subject. I am extremely grateful to the Buffalo Bills organization and coach McDermott for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime.”

“Once I reached the pinnacle of organized football, it became glaringly obvious to me that there are much more important things in life than the game of football,” Ulmer continued.

Ulmer thanked all his coaches, family, and support system for helping him pursue his dreams, but wrote “I look forward to b being a more present Son, Brother, Boyfriend, and a happier person altogether.”

Ulmer’s NFL Journey Started With the Kansas City Chiefs

After Ulmer’s name wasn’t called during the 2022 NFL Draft, Ulmer’s professional career hung in the balance. After an invite from the Packers never came to fruition, he attended rookie minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs but wasn’t offered a contract.

“Initially, I thought it was Green Bay, then that fell through,” Ulmer told the Herald-Dispatch on May 16. “Then it was the Chiefs and I went and did their rookie minicamp this past weekend and this it was the Buffalo Bills. I came up here and found some success with it.”

If Ulmer was still playing, he’d be facing heavy competition at right tackle, even for a spot on the practice squad. In addition to Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, the Bills’ clear starters, Buffalo also has Tommy Doyle, recently signed veteran David Quessenberry, and their sixth-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, Luke Tenuta.

Aside from Ulmer, the Bills added also signed a trio of undrafted offensive linemen: Tanner Owen, Derek Kerstetter, and Alec Anderson.

The Bills Signed Ulmer After the 2nd Day of Rookie Minicamp

Ulmer must’ve really impressed the Bills coaching staff. After just two days in Buffalo, a team scout approached him to get cleaned up for a meeting. “He didn’t just come out and say they were going to sign me but I knew it was a really good sign,” Ulmer told the Herald-Dispatch.

After officially inking his UDFA deal, Ulmer sounded relieved. “I’ve been working so hard at this thing for so long and this was one of my very last opportunities to create some success and get a foot in the door and it’s an amazing feeling,” the rookie said.

However, Ulmer was singing a very different tune in early June. To close his retirement announcement on Tuesday he wrote, “This has been a long journey and I have enjoyed every step along the way. I can wait to see what God has in store for the next season of my life.”

