‘Breakout’ WR Prospect Sends Message to Josh Allen After Meeting With Bills

After a breakout college season, Xavier Legette can see himself suiting up for the Buffalo Bills next season and catching passes from quarterback Josh Allen.
The South Carolina wide receiver said at the NFL Combine that he met with the Bills, opening up about what he believes he could bring to the team next season.
“He’s a great quarterback and I feel like I could help that team if I’m blessed to be able to do that,” Legette said, via reporter Josh Reed on X.
Legette is among a group of top prospects that met with the Bills last week. Many insiders believe the Bills will use a high draft pick on a wide receiver as No. 2 Gabe Davis appears to be departing in free agency.
Xavier Legette Coming Off Breakout Season
As Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire noted, Legette is a big target with a knack for racking up yards after the catch — an attribute that the Bills have openly said they need to improve. Wojton wrote that Legette is coming off a “breakout” season at North Carolina in 2023, making 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games, but did not have much production in college before that.
The 6-foot-1 receiver said his meeting with the Bills last week went well and would love to be drafted into Buffalo.
“I had a great conversation. I feel like the interview went well. I just want those guys to make it happen if they can make it happen,” Legette said.
Legette added that he could bring a strong work ethic to the Bills if he’s selected.
“What I feel like I can bring to any team is just a hard-working guy and someone who can be consistent every day and bring something to the table,” he said.
Many insiders believe the Bills could use their first-round pick on a wide receiver, but they could have an opportunity to pursue Legette in the second round, Wojton noted. Pro Football Focus ranked him at No. 64 on their draft board.
Bills Looking at Wide Receivers
The Bills met with some other top receiver prospects at the combine, including Florida State pass-catcher Keon Coleman. The prospect had an even stronger message for Allen than Legette, saying he believes the Bills quarterback “needs” him.
“(Allen) probably (has) the strongest arm in the league,” Coleman told reporters. “He needs a guy to test that arm so he can throw it as far as he can and I can go out there and get it.”
Coleman also opened up about the potential of playing alongside receiver Stefon Diggs, saying he believes he could learn a lot from the All-Pro.
“That would be great for me. I get to learn from a guy with that stature who’s been in the league for a while doing it consistently,” Coleman said. “So I’m just coming in as a sponge and I’m not mad about not having to take the wheel right away. That’s a learning experience for me and when I do get the wheel, it’s going to be something crazy.”