‘Breakout’ WR Prospect Sends Message to Josh Allen After Meeting With Bills

After a breakout college season, Xavier Legette can see himself suiting up for the Buffalo Bills next season and catching passes from quarterback Josh Allen.

The South Carolina wide receiver said at the NFL Combine that he met with the Bills, opening up about what he believes he could bring to the team next season.

“He’s a great quarterback and I feel like I could help that team if I’m blessed to be able to do that,” Legette said, via reporter Josh Reed on X.

Legette is among a group of top prospects that met with the Bills last week. Many insiders believe the Bills will use a high draft pick on a wide receiver as No. 2 Gabe Davis appears to be departing in free agency.

Xavier Legette Coming Off Breakout Season

As Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire noted, Legette is a big target with a knack for racking up yards after the catch — an attribute that the Bills have openly said they need to improve. Wojton wrote that Legette is coming off a “breakout” season at North Carolina in 2023, making 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games, but did not have much production in college before that.

The 6-foot-1 receiver said his meeting with the Bills last week went well and would love to be drafted into Buffalo.