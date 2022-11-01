Ex-Bills RB Shared Cryptic Instagram Post Before Getting Traded to Colts

Mere minutes before the NFL’s trade deadline expired on Tuesday, November 1, the Buffalo Bills made a big move to finally land a pass-catching running back, acquiring Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts.

In order to facilitate the trade, Buffalo sent over running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2023. While the Bills were scoping out the market for a new running back in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline, whether or not general manager Brandon Beane would pull the trigger remained unknown until the deal was announced.

However, Moss, whom the Bills drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, may have had an inkling that his time in Buffalo was coming to an end. On Monday, October 31, the Utah alum shared a cryptic message on his Instagram stories from The Billionaire Playbook. The post read, “Expect little from people. Expect a lot from yourself. That’s the secret to a happy life.”

Unfortunately for Moss, the writing was on the wall when the 24-year-old was deemed an active scratch during the Bills’ matchup against the Chiefs in Week 6. While Bills head coach Sean McDermott later revealed that part of the reason they sat Moss was to have “insurance at tight end with the injuries Dawson Knox has been dealing with,” as reported by ESPN‘s Alaina Getzenberg, the move was a demotion.

During Buffalo’s 38-3 win over the Steelers in Week 5, Moss recorded one carry for seven yards. While Moss was active against the Packers in Week 8, he didn’t participate in a single snap on offense or special teams. He remained on the bench during the entirety of the Bills’ 27-17 win on Sunday Night Football.

The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia surmised on Monday, October 31, “Rookie James Cook has completely passed Moss, and the Bills’ decision was rewarded by how Cook did during his sporadic involvement. In the six plays that Cook was directly involved with getting the ball, the Bills averaged 12.5 yards per play. The play that skewed that a bit was Cook’s 41-yard reception on a broken play, but to the rookie’s credit, he made himself available and found the open space to make a big play. More impressive was his explosiveness as a runner, which is something Moss can’t compete with when you compare the two.”

After the trade was announced on Tuesday, Moss shared another message on his Instagram Stories.

Moss reposted a message from criminal defense lawyer Jamal Tooson that read, “@famousmoss see you Sunday against the Pats,” and added a series of four smiling devil emojis. In Week 9, the Colts host the New England Patriots, and it seems Moss is amped to get the start right away.

USA Today’s Bradley Gelber tweeted on Tuesday, “Really rocky start to Zack Moss’s career with the #Bills. Looked a lot better early on this season after getting healthy, but seems like a fresh start will be good for him.”

Hines Is a Clear Upgrade From Moss

Thus far this season Moss earned a 58.7 overall grade from PFF, but earned 65.6 grade for receiving. In five game appearances, he’s recorded 17 rushes for 91 yards. Hines is a clear upgrade from Moss, as the 25-year-old has a 63.9 offensive grade from PFF with a 74.7 receiving grade. In seven games, he’s rushed the ball 18 times for 36 yards and one touchdown along with 25 receptions for 188 yards.

The former fourth-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft also provides value on special teams. As a punt returner during his NFL career, Hines has averaged 11.8 yards on 73 returns with two touchdowns, per Fox 59‘s Mike Chappell.

The bulk of analysts and Bills Mafia were thrilled to see Buffalo trade for Hines. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted, “Hines is an ultimate receiving back for Buffalo, a receiving back with 4.38 wheels.”

“Great move by my @BuffaloBills!!” NFL Network’s Michael Robinson tweeted. “Getting MORE explosive with the @TheNyNy7 addition. Has returner ability too! Surround @JoshAllenQB with weapons!! Dude will have plenty of help come playoff time! 😤💪🏾💯.”

How Will Hines Impact Devin Singletary & Cook?

Even with Hines joining the team, Devin Singletary is expected to continue as the team’s No. 1 running back. Singletary put up season-high numbers during Buffalo’s 24-20 victory over the Chiefs, carrying the ball 17 times for 85 yards along with four receptions for 22 yards, per Pro Football Reference. Against the Packers in Week 8, he added another 14 rushes for 67 yards, along with one reception for 16 yards.

While Cook will remain in the mix for touches, the Bills’ second-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft will likely take a backseat to Hines. Spectrum News 1 Buffalo reporter Jon Scott tweeted on Tuesday, “Adding Hines doesn’t mean #Bills are out on James Cook, but clearly indication they aren’t ready to trust him as prominent part of offense this season. Team in full win-now mode and leaning on trusted and proven vet clearly option they prefer presently.”

As for special teams, WROC-TV’s Thad Brown believes Hines will make an immediate impact. Brown tweeted, “Hines has been the Colts top punt returner since he got into the league. Ran two back for a TD his rookie season. Has been consistently a top ten guy since. Will likely take that job off Khalil Shakir’s plate.”