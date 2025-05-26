Bears QB Caleb Williams Reveals Big Change He’s Made for 2nd Year

Caleb Williams has become renowned for his ability to improvise while playing quarterback.

Yet, the top pick of the 2024 NFL Draft admitted he is working alongside first-year Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson on his footwork, which was a huge reason why he struggled in his rookie season.

Despite Chicago’s 4-2 start, Williams struggled during his rookie season. He had a hard time with pressure behind the Bears’ suspect offensive line, taking an NFL-high 68 sacks, and finished 17th in the NFL in passing yards (3,541) and was tied for 15th in passing touchdowns (20) while also struggling to make a dent on the Bears’ ground game.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner finished second on Chicago in rushing yards (489) but finished seventh among quarterbacks in rushing yards and fumbling five times.

Quarterbacks often make adjustments between their rookie and second seasons, with a full off-season, plus less pressure and more maturity/experience.

But the organization’s decision to fire Matt Eberflus midseason and replace him with Johnson, the former Lions offensive coordinator, has already had an effect on Williams, who expects to become the Bears’ franchise quarterback.

Did Ben Johnson Change Caleb Williams’ Footwork?

Johnson told reporters he planned to address Williams’ struggling lower half when they began working together at OTAs. But when planned to bring it up, the quarterback had beaten him to the punch.

“It wasn’t so much us telling him to do it,” Johnson told The Athletic. “It was more a mutual, ‘Yeah, let’s see what this looks like,’ and I think he’s taken to it.”

Williams has started keeping his left foot extended and square, rather than his off-kilter, upper-body-only footwork that worked in college at USC and Oklahoma. Johnson explained what he saw and why keeping his front foot forward is important.

“Really over the last few years, I’ve kind of gravitated towards [left foot forward]. It’s something that I feel pretty strongly about,” Johnson said. “He and I talked about it, the reasons why we want to do it. I think it helps out certainly with the quick game from the gun, and then helps us being a little bit better at a throwing posture for a lot of the other things that we’re asking him to do.”

Did Caleb Williams Address Stuff In Seth Wickersham’s Book?

Williams has made some unceremonious headlines over the past month due to a few anecdotes were unearthed about his rookie season in a new book from acclaimed NFL writer Seth Wickersham.

Though Williams himself did not acknowledge his alleged desire to skirt playing for the Bears and other accounts in Wickersham’s upcoming book “American Kings: A Biography Of The Quarterback,” Johnson did.

“I wasn’t here last year and so I can’t speak too much in terms of what it was like before he got here and when he got here last year,” Johnson said, according to The Athletic. “But from my four months on the job, he’s been outstanding to work with, and we just are focusing on getting a little better every day.”

Johnson was asked about Caleb’s father Carl allegedly advising his son that Chicago is where quarterbacks go to die. The rookie head coach expressed his excitement toward changing that believe — which he also helped do with the Lions.

“I love the opportunity to come on in and change that narrative,” Johnson said. “That’s where great stories are written. So we’re looking to write a new chapter here — 2025 Chicago Bears — and looking forward to the future.”