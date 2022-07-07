Cardinals’ Receiver Provides Opportunity For Late Offseason Move

The Arizona Cardinals’ Andy Isabella is approaching another season where his future looks direr than the previous. The fourth-year receiver for Arizona has not been the talent management had projected after drafting him in the second round of the 2019 draft. In his first two seasons, Isabella recorded only 29 receptions and three touchdowns. Last season he recorded only one reception for 13 yards.

In Isabella’s time with the Cardinals, he has constantly been overshadowed by receivers who are not just more talented but are potential future hall of famers. With receivers like DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, and others around it has been rare for Isabella to even see time on the field. Although Hopkins will not start the season due to suspension, it is safe to say he will be starting once he returns. On top of them, the Cardinals have signed four undrafted free agents and several veterans. Whether or not these players make the final roster cut, it is clear that the front office is looking for talent to replace Isabella, who is in the last year of his contract.

The Reality Of Isabella’s Contract

The Cardinals’ signed Isabella to a four-year contract in May of 2019, worth $4.62 million. With that contract ending at the end of this season, making Isabella an unrestricted free agent, it is unlikely that he will be re-signed. These particular circumstances make him a potential candidate for a trade or release from the Cardinals.

With Kyler Murray having plenty of weapons around him, moving Isabella off the roster before the final roster cut could be a quite likely scenario. In 2022, Isabella is on contract to earn a base salary of $1,126,350, a cap hit of $1,473,144 and a dead cap of $346,000.

For any teams that require bolstering their receiving core, Isabella could be a hidden gem. With several new guys coming into Arizona’s locker room at the same position, it is not hard to see them letting him finish his last season under contract battling out for a future contract elsewhere. If the Cardinals have trouble finding a potential suitor for Isabella, they could resort to releasing him from the roster.

Whether the Cardinals trade, release, or keep Isabella, they will face a dead cap hit of $346,794 in 2022. This means that no matter what happens to Isabella this offseason, he will have this amount of money allocated to him on Arizona’s payroll.

The Teams That Would Make Sense For Isabella

According to PFF, in a ranking of receiving cores in early June, the Arizona Cardinals had the 16th best receiving core in the National Football League. The five worst from strongest to weakest are Jacksonville, Baltimore, Houston, Green Bay, and Chicago. Several of these teams have decent rosters around them and have made recent appearances in the playoffs.

Many of these teams have one solid receiver, but the rest are players with about as much talent as Isabella. No matter which team you could trade him to, it is likely that Isabella would have a better opportunity to start or make an impact on one of these teams, but with his contract, Arizona might just decide to hold onto him until his contract ends.