2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball: Release Date, Checklist & Where to Buy

The 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball release is poised to become one of the biggest sports card launches of the year.

Topps Chrome Updates Basketball officially releases on Thursday, August 6, 2026. The product introduces Rookie Debut Patch Autographs to licensed NBA cards while adding updated photography, new inserts and another extensive Chrome parallel rainbow.

Collectors will have five primary box formats to consider: Hobby, Jumbo, Delight, Mega and Value boxes. However, not all five products will be sold the same way when the release goes live.

Here is everything collectors need to know about the 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball release date, checklist, box configurations and purchasing process.

When Does 2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Basketball Come Out?

The official 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball release date is Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Topps plans to launch the product online at 12 p.m. ET, which is 11 a.m. CT, 10 a.m. MT and 9 a.m. PT.

According to the official Topps release page, Hobby, Jumbo, Mega and Value boxes will all become available at that time. Delight boxes are also part of the product lineup, although collectors should monitor Topps and authorized hobby shops for availability.

The release date is subject to change, but Topps still listed Chrome Updates Basketball for August 6 on its official release calendar as of August 5.

Where to Buy Topps Chrome Update Basketball

The online release will be divided between two different purchasing systems.

Hobby and Jumbo boxes will be offered through EQL, a third-party platform Topps uses for high-demand releases. EQL releases generally require collectors to submit an entry during a designated window rather than complete a conventional first-come, first-served checkout.

Winning an EQL release is not guaranteed. If demand exceeds the available supply, EQL will determine which eligible entrants receive an opportunity to purchase the product.

Mega and Value boxes will be offered directly through Topps.com while supplies last. Those products will use the more familiar direct-purchase process and could sell out quickly.

The product may also be available through local hobby shops and authorized online sports card retailers. Availability and pricing can differ by seller, so collectors should verify that a listing identifies the product as 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball and not the original 2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball release.

Collectors looking for boxes from Topps should visit the company’s Chrome Updates Basketball landing page shortly before the noon ET launch.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Basketball Checklist

Topps has released the official 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball checklist.

Collectors can download the complete checklist through Topps by selecting “Download checklist” near the top of the product page. Topps has also provided downloadable pack odds and a product education sheet.

The release begins with a 200-card base set featuring rookies, current stars and NBA legends. Unlike the original Chrome release, Updates uses refreshed in-season photography, including images of players wearing Statement, City and Classic Edition uniforms.

The rookie class is led by:

Cooper Flagg

Dylan Harper

Kon Knueppel

VJ Edgecombe

Ace Bailey

Tre Johnson III

Jeremiah Fears

Cedric Coward

Derik Queen

The larger checklist also features LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards and other established NBA stars.

Collectors should consult the official checklist before purchasing a particular box. Some parallels, inserts and autographs are exclusive to specific configurations.

How Many Cards and Autographs Come in Each Box?

Each 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball format provides a different combination of cards, autographs and exclusive parallels.

Topps Chrome Update Hobby Box

A Hobby box contains 20 packs with four cards per pack, giving collectors 80 total cards.

Each Hobby box guarantees one autograph. Hobby boxes can also contain Refractors, numbered parallels, inserts, case hits and the ultra-rare Rookie Debut Patch Autographs.

Hobby is the most balanced format for collectors who want a traditional pack-opening experience and one guaranteed autograph.

Topps Chrome Update Jumbo Box

A Jumbo box contains 12 packs with 11 cards per pack, producing 132 total cards.

Each box guarantees three autographs. That makes Jumbo the most autograph-heavy of the conventional multi-pack formats.

Jumbo boxes are likely to appeal to collectors who prioritize signatures and want more total cards than a Hobby box provides.

Topps Chrome Update Delight Box

A Delight box offers two autographs in one concentrated pack.

The expected contents include one Chrome autograph and one Geometric autograph. Delight boxes also feature exclusive Geometric Refractors, with the rarest White Geometric versions numbered to two.

Topps Chrome Update Mega Box

A Mega box contains seven packs with six cards per pack, or 42 total cards.

According to Topps’ box guide, each Mega box is built around 10 X-Fractors. Collectors can also expect Base Refractors, RayWave Refractors and inserts on average.

Autographs are possible but are not guaranteed in every Mega box.

Topps Chrome Update Value Box

A Value box contains seven packs with four cards per pack, producing 28 total cards.

Value boxes feature exclusive Red, White and Blue Refractors and Basketball Refractors. Topps says an average box includes one Base Refractor, two Red, White and Blue Refractors, two additional Refractors and two inserts.

As with Mega boxes, autographs can be found but are not guaranteed.

What Are the Biggest Cards to Chase?

The Rookie Debut Patch Autographs are the undisputed headliners.

Each Rookie Debut Patch Autograph is a one-of-one card containing the NBA Debut patch worn on a rookie’s jersey during his first regular-season NBA appearance. The player then signs the card.

The 2025-26 class includes Rookie Debut Patch Autographs for Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Kon Knueppel, VJ Edgecombe, Ace Bailey, Tre Johnson III, Cedric Coward and Derik Queen, among others.

Because each Rookie Debut Patch Autograph is a one-of-one, only one standard version exists for each eligible player.

The autograph checklist extends beyond the rookie class. Topps has promoted signatures from LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, Nikola Jokić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Entertainer Druski and New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee also appear on the autograph checklist.

Alter Egos and Minions NBA Cards

Rookie Debut Patch Autographs may be the most valuable cards in the release, but two unusual inserts could generate significant attention.

Alter Egos is a 10-card super short print set that transforms NBA stars into illustrated, super-powered characters. The checklist includes LeBron James, Cooper Flagg, Stephen Curry, Victor Wembanyama, Kon Knueppel, Nikola Jokić, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ja Morant and James Harden.

Minions NBA is a crossover with Illumination that depicts NBA players as Minions-inspired characters. Base Minions cards are joined by Red parallels numbered to five and one-of-one SuperFractors.

Other notable short-print or case-hit inserts include:

Helix

Radiating Rookies

Captains

Celebración

Shadow Etch

Glass Canvas

Paradox

Fanatical

Denim Tears parallels

Availability varies by box type.

Topps Chrome Update Basketball Base Parallels

The base parallel rainbow includes traditional Refractors as well as numerous serial-numbered colors.

The primary numbered parallels include:

Magenta: numbered to 399

Teal: numbered to 299

Yellow: numbered to 275

Pink: numbered to 250

Aqua: numbered to 199

Blue: numbered to 150

Green: numbered to 99

Purple: numbered to 75

Gold: numbered to 50

Orange: numbered to 25

Black: numbered to 10

Red: numbered to five

SuperFractor: one-of-one

The checklist also includes Frozenfractors numbered to five, Wave parallels and the short-printed Denim Tears parallel. Hobby and Jumbo boxes have access to several exclusive Wave colors, along with Prism and Negative Refractors.

How Much Does Topps Chrome Update Basketball Cost?

Topps had not publicly displayed final direct-sale prices for every configuration ahead of the August 6 launch.

Collectors should be cautious when using secondary-market presale listings to determine the original price. Presale prices can include significant markups based on anticipated demand and do not necessarily reflect the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

Official pricing should become visible when the products go live through Topps and EQL at 12 p.m. ET on August 6. This article will be updated with confirmed prices as they become available.

Is Topps Chrome Update Basketball the Same as Topps Chrome Basketball?

No. Topps Chrome Updates Basketball is a separate release that expands upon the original 2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball product.

Updates has a new 200-card base checklist, refreshed in-season photography, additional inserts and the first licensed NBA Rookie Debut Patch Autographs.

Collectors searching online should look for the word “Updates” or “Update” in the product title. A listing that only says “2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball” may refer to the earlier flagship Chrome release.

Topps Chrome Updates Basketball releases August 6 at 12 p.m. ET.