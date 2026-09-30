2026 Bowman Football Launches With Arch Manning Chase, $310 Hobby Boxes

Bowman Football is back, and Topps is leaning hard into what made the brand one of the biggest names in prospect collecting.

2026 Bowman Football launches September 30, bringing active college stars and NFL players together in the same Bowman product for the first time. At the center of the release are the coveted 1st Bowman cards of some of college football’s biggest names, including Arch Manning, CJ Carr, Demond Williams Jr., Jared Curtis, Bo Jackson, Jason-Keaw Sagapolutele and Bear Bachmeier.

The product also includes NFL rookies Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate, plus veterans and legends across a sprawling checklist.

For collectors trying to decide what to chase — and how much they’ll have to spend — there are several different ways into the product.

2026 Bowman Football Hobby Box Price & Release Details

Topps scheduled 2026 Bowman Football to release September 30, with the Hobby configuration carrying a $309.99 price on Fanatics.

Each Hobby box contains 20 packs with eight cards per pack and guarantees two autographs. Topps is also offering a Jumbo configuration with 12 packs of 24 cards and four autographs per box.

The checklist is enormous. Topps says the product includes a 200-card NFL base set featuring rookies and veterans alongside a separate Bowman Prospect checklist devoted to collegiate players.

That’s the biggest change.

Bowman Football has existed in several forms going back decades, but Topps says this is the first edition to put active college prospects and active NFL players together under the same Bowman umbrella. It also represents Bowman’s first full-scale return to NFL cards since 2016.

Arch Manning Headlines 2026 Bowman Football 1st Bowman Cards

The most obvious chase is Manning.

Bowman’s prospecting identity is built around the 1st Bowman designation, which identifies a player’s first Bowman-branded card. Baseball collectors have spent years treating those cards — particularly Chrome versions and autographs — as foundational prospect cards.

Topps is now applying that formula to college football.

Manning is joined by Carr, Williams, Curtis, Bachmeier and several other potential future NFL draft picks. Topps’ own collector guide also highlights names including Cam Coleman, LaNorris Sellers and Kewan Lacy among the college talent in the product.

The autograph checklist goes well beyond prospects.

Among the more ambitious cards are cross-sport dual autographs pairing Joe Burrow with Paul Skenes, Vince Young with Kevin Durant and Matthew Stafford with Anthony Edwards.

Other multi-player autograph combinations include Tom Brady and Bryce Underwood, Joe Montana and CJ Carr, and Fernando Mendoza, Cam Ward and Caleb Williams.

Where to Buy 2026 Bowman Football: GameStop Has Cheaper Boxes

Collectors who don’t want to spend more than $300 on Hobby have retail options.

GameStop lists a 2026 Bowman Football Value Box for $29.99. The configuration includes six packs with 10 cards per pack and offers collectors a chance at autographs.

A Mega Box is listed at $64.99, with six packs and exclusive parallels among its primary chases.

Both products carry a September 30 release date at GameStop, although availability can vary online and by location.

That makes the retail configurations a considerably cheaper entry point for collectors primarily interested in 1st Bowmans and parallels rather than guaranteed autographs.

Bowman Red Rookie Redemption Makes Football Debut

Topps is also bringing its Bowman Red Rookie Redemption concept to football for the first time.

Collectors can find short-printed Red rookie cards tied to FanCash rewards based on what the player eventually accomplishes. The first milestone is NFL Rookie of the Year, with additional career achievements potentially increasing a card’s redemption value.

That adds another prospecting wrinkle to a product already built around projecting what players might become.

And that’s really the bet Topps is making with Bowman Football.

Instead of waiting until a college star reaches the NFL to establish one of his signature cards, Bowman is moving the chase upstream, potentially years before draft night.