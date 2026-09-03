Arch Manning Signs Exclusive Topps Deal Before Texas’ 2026 Opener

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has signed an exclusive trading-card and autograph NIL deal with Topps, giving one of college football’s biggest names a new home in the collectibles business just before Texas’ Sept. 5 matchup with Texas State.

Topps announced the partnership Thursday, according to Nick Schultz of On3, with Manning’s first autographs under the agreement set to appear in Bowman Football. The move is particularly notable because Manning previously had an exclusive relationship with rival card maker Panini America.

That makes this more than another endorsement for the Texas quarterback. Manning is moving to Topps just months after the Fanatics-owned company became the official exclusive trading-card licensee of the NFL and NFL Players Association, putting his card rights under the same corporate umbrella that now controls fully licensed NFL cards.

Arch Manning Moves From Panini to Topps

Manning’s history in the hobby predates his time as Texas’ starting quarterback.

He signed a multi-year agreement with Panini in July 2023, making it his first NIL partnership after arriving in Austin. That deal included exclusive autographed trading cards.

The debut produced an immediate indication of Manning’s appeal to collectors. His one-of-one Throwback Prizm Black autograph card sold for $102,500, at the time the highest price paid for a card through Panini’s website. Proceeds went to a Central Texas nonprofit through St. David’s HealthCare and St. David’s Foundation.

Panini then expanded its relationship with Manning in April 2025 to include autographed memorabilia. The collection included signed photographs as well as jerseys and helmets.

The Topps agreement therefore represents a meaningful change in one of Manning’s longest-running commercial relationships.

Financial terms of Manning’s new deal were not disclosed in the reporting available Thursday.

Topps Deal Comes at an Important Time for Football Cards

The timing also makes Manning an especially valuable addition for Topps.

Fanatics Collectibles, the NFL and NFLPA announced in April that Topps had returned as the league’s exclusive licensed trading-card manufacturer. The agreement allowed Topps to make cards featuring official NFL team names, uniforms, logos and league branding for the first time in roughly a decade.

Topps subsequently launched its 2026 Flagship Football product in August, describing it as the brand’s first fully licensed flagship NFL release in more than 10 years.

Manning remains in college, so his Bowman cards are distinct from a future NFL rookie product. Still, the alignment is hard to miss for collectors: Topps now has an exclusive autograph relationship with Manning while also occupying the NFL card position that Panini previously held.

That could make his Bowman autographs an important chapter in his card history well before any eventual professional debut.

Manning Has Been Selective About NIL Deals

The agreement also fits Manning’s broader approach to endorsements.

Despite the attention attached to his name when he arrived at Texas, Manning initially kept his NIL portfolio relatively limited. He said in 2025 that he wanted to finish endorsement obligations before the season so his attention could turn to football.

His portfolio has expanded since he became Texas’ starter, including agreements with brands such as Google Gemini, Red Bull, Vuori and Warby Parker.

The Topps announcement arrives with another season about to command most of that attention.

Texas hosts Texas State at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 5 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, with Manning listed as the Longhorns’ quarterback.

For Topps, the attraction is straightforward: it has secured one of college football’s most marketable quarterbacks before another season unfolds.

For collectors, the more interesting question will be what Manning’s first Bowman autographs look like — and whether they can generate anything close to the frenzy created by his first Panini card.