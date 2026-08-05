Beckett Pauses 2 Grading Services as Collectors Lose Another Low-Cost Option

Beckett has temporarily stopped accepting new online submissions for its Base and Standard card-grading services, removing two lower-cost options for collectors during an industrywide surge in demand.

The company expects to begin reopening those services September 15, though it described that date as an estimate tied to its operational progress. Existing orders and packages already in transit will continue to be processed, while Beckett’s more expensive Express and Priority tiers remain available.

The pause is more than an isolated backlog update. PSA is also temporarily withholding its Value services, meaning collectors who want inexpensive grading now have fewer choices among the hobby’s most recognizable brands.

Why Beckett Paused Base and Standard Grading

Beckett said card submissions increased 102% year over year between July 2025 and July 2026. Trading-card-game volume rose 159%, while the number of new collectors grew 65%, according to the company’s August 5 update.

Beckett said it paused Base and Standard submissions to protect grading quality, customer experience and its estimated turnaround times while employees work through existing orders.

Before the pause, Beckett listed Base service at $14.95 per card without subgrades or $17.95 with subgrades, with an estimated turnaround of at least 75 business days. Standard cost $34.95 per card with an estimated 45-business-day turnaround.

The company said it is hiring, expanding operating hours and upgrading software and workstations during the shutdown. New Base and Standard volume will be controlled after the services return so incoming orders remain aligned with processing capacity.

What Collectors Can Still Submit to Beckett

Collectors do not need to take action on cards Beckett already has. Packages in transit will also be received and processed under the service selected when the order was created.

For new online orders, the available options are Express and Priority. Beckett’s published estimates list Express at 15 business days and Priority at five, but those services cost $79.95 and $124.95 per card, respectively.

That price gap changes the grading calculation for many cards. Paying $79.95 or more may make sense for a valuable rookie, rare autograph or card needed quickly for a sale. It is harder to justify for lower-value cards when the grading fee could approach or exceed the card’s expected value after grading.

Beckett plans to offer limited Base and Standard drop-off capacity at the Front Row Card Show in Las Vegas on August 15-16 and the Dallas Card Show from September 10-13. Capacity is not guaranteed, and Beckett said submissions could close after the allotted volume is reached.

The Beckett Pause Leaves Collectors With 4 Choices

Collectors holding less urgent submissions essentially have four options.

The simplest is to wait for Beckett’s expected September 15 reopening and join the company’s notification list. That preserves access to Beckett’s lower prices, but the reopening date could move, and capacity may be restricted when submissions resume.

A second option is paying for Express or Priority, which is most defensible when speed matters or the card’s value comfortably supports the higher fee.

Collectors can also consider another grader. CGC currently lists Bulk grading at $17 per card with a 25-card minimum and a 150-working-day estimate. Its $20 Economy tier carries a 90-working-day estimate. Those lanes remain open, but their timelines demonstrate that switching companies does not necessarily mean receiving cards back quickly.

The final choice is to leave the card raw. For lower-value modern cards, that can be more rational than paying a premium fee solely because cheaper grading capacity is temporarily unavailable.

Beckett’s Decision Reflects a Bigger Grading Crunch

The card-grading industry has been processing historic volume. Sports Collectors Daily showed that companies graded approximately 3.5 million cards in June, including 146,000 by Beckett, a 132% increase from June 2025.

PSA paused its lower-cost Value tiers earlier in the summer after its active queue approached 10 million cards. TAG also restricted multiple services, while CGC extended its cheapest turnaround estimates.

That broader context is the real significance of Beckett’s announcement. Demand is not only increasing submission totals; it is reducing affordable access across several grading companies.

For collectors, September 15 is now the date to watch. Until then, the decision is no longer simply which grader to choose. It is whether a card is valuable or urgent enough to grade at today’s available prices.