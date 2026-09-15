Beckett Reopens Base, Standard Grading While Website Remains Offline

Beckett has reopened its Base and Standard card-grading services as scheduled, giving collectors access to its lower-cost submission options again after a six-week pause.

Just don’t expect Beckett.com to look normal yet.

The company’s main website and mobile app remain temporarily offline while Beckett continues what it calls digital infrastructure enhancements. Instead, Base, Standard and Express grading submissions are being accepted through a temporary online form.

Beckett met its September 15 reopening target for the grading tiers, but its broader digital overhaul is not finished.

Beckett Base and Standard Grading Are Taking Submissions Again

Beckett’s live maintenance page now says Base grading with subgrades, Standard and Express are available through its temporary submission system.

The company also says pricing and estimated turnaround times have not changed as part of the reopening.

Before the August pause, Beckett listed Base at $17.95 per card with subgrades and Standard at $34.95, with estimated turnaround times of at least 75 business days and 45 business days, respectively. Beckett has cautioned that those turnaround figures are estimates rather than guarantees.

The temporary form limits an individual submission to 100 cards and notes that Beckett will review the order before confirming the final invoice. It also carries the familiar $3 additional charge when a card receives a 10 and subgrades are added.

The reopening closes the loop on a pause that began August 5.

Beckett said at the time that total card submissions had increased 102% year over year, while TCG grading volume jumped 159%. The company responded by closing Base and Standard intake while it worked through existing orders, hired additional staff, expanded operating hours and made software and workstation improvements.

Beckett.com and the Mobile App Are Still Offline

The unusual part is everything surrounding the submission form.

Beckett says its website and mobile app remain offline while infrastructure work continues. Account access, online order-status tools, the Population Report, Price Guides, Marketplace and Registry may also remain unavailable during the work. Beckett has not announced a date for restoring the full platform.

The outage began September 9 as Beckett took its digital platforms down for infrastructure enhancements. Existing grading orders continued processing during the shutdown.

Collectors with cards already at Beckett therefore did not enter a grading freeze. The disruption has been on the digital side.

Beckett says automated email updates will continue for existing submissions even when online status tools are unavailable. Collectors can also make appointment-based drop-offs and pickups at the company’s headquarters in Plano, Texas.

Beckett’s Reopening Gives Collectors Another Lower-Cost Option

The timing also makes the reopening more consequential.

PSA launched its new $59.99 Standard service September 14 while keeping its cheaper Value tiers suspended. Beckett’s return puts an affordable direct-submission lane back into the market one day later.

For Beckett, however, September 15 is only half a restoration.

Collectors can send Base and Standard cards again. The normal Beckett digital experience — account access, research tools, certification functions and the regular submission workflow — is still a work in progress.

For now, the grading door is open even if most of the website behind it is not.