Topps Is Bringing 1-of-1 Debut Patch Cards to the Champions League

A player’s first UEFA Champions League appearance is about to come with something new for trading-card collectors.

Topps will introduce Champions League Debut Patch 1-of-1 cards during the 2026-27 season, using actual patches worn by players in their first appearance in the competition. Fanatics Collectibles announced the program September 2 as part of a six-year extension of its UEFA club competition collectibles deal through 2033.

The concept is bigger than another memorabilia insert. Debut patches have quickly become some of the most closely watched one-of-one cards in the hobby, and Champions League soccer gives Topps an entirely new pool of young stars and established players making their first appearance on Europe’s biggest club stage.

How the Champions League Debut Patch Cards Will Work

Players making their first-ever Champions League appearance will wear a special Debut Patch during that match.

Fanatics says each patch will then be collected and authenticated before being inserted into a one-of-one card, meaning only a single card will exist for each patch. The cards will make their first appearance in Topps UEFA Champions League Chrome, scheduled to arrive later in the season.

That gives collectors a card connected to a specific moment rather than simply a player-worn relic with a broader or unspecified origin.

For a teenage prospect making his first Champions League appearance — or even an established star who has never previously played in the competition — that first game now creates a unique collectible at the same time.

One detail remains worth watching.

Fanatics’ announcement calls the UEFA Debut Patch cards one-of-ones but does not say they will include player autographs. Other versions of the concept, including those produced for MLB and the NBA, have featured autographs. Until Topps provides the complete UEFA Chrome product details, collectors should not assume the Champions League version will follow exactly the same format.

A Debut Patch Has Already Produced a $1.11 Million Card

There is a reason Fanatics is expanding the concept.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes’ one-of-one Topps Rookie Debut Patch Autograph sold through Fanatics Collect for $1.11 million in March 2025. The card included the patch from Skenes’ MLB debut along with his autograph.

That sale does not mean a Champions League Debut Patch will command anything close to seven figures. Card values depend on the player, product, market and collector demand.

But Skenes demonstrated the ceiling that can develop when Topps combines extreme scarcity with memorabilia tied to a player’s first game.

Heavy has also been tracking the concept’s expansion into basketball. Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg’s one-of-one NBA Rookie Debut Patch Autograph is headed to Fanatics Collect’s September Premier Auction after becoming one of the most closely watched cards of his rookie class.

Champions League collectors will soon have their own version of that chase.

Fanatics’ Soccer Card Footprint Now Extends Through 2033

The Debut Patch announcement came with a much longer-term commitment.

Fanatics Collectibles and UC3 extended their trading-card, sticker and trading-card-game partnership for UEFA club competitions for six additional years, covering 2027 through 2033. Topps will continue producing the licensed collectibles.

The agreement covers the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women’s Champions League along with the Europa League, Conference League, Super Cup and Youth League.

It is another major piece of Fanatics’ growing soccer business.

FIFA announced earlier in 2026 that Fanatics will take over its trading-card and sticker rights beginning in 2031, with Topps eventually bringing player patch programs to FIFA competitions as well.

For collectors, though, the immediate story starts this season.

Every Champions League newcomer now has the potential to produce something no player in the competition had before 2026-27: one card containing the patch from the moment his Champions League career actually began.