Cooper Flagg 1-of-1 Card Draws $3.6 Million Offer Before Auction

Someone is apparently prepared to spend $3.6 million on the most coveted Cooper Flagg rookie card in existence.

There is just one significant catch: the card is not actually up for sale.

Collectibles marketplace Alt has opened what it calls a “Debut Bounty Auction” for Flagg’s one-of-one 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Rookie Debut Patch Autograph. The highest bid has reached $3 million, which comes to $3.6 million with the buyer’s premium.

But Flagg’s card has not been consigned to Alt. Under the marketplace’s unusual setup, those bids only become part of an actual auction if the owner decides to send the card to Alt.

That makes the eye-popping number something different from a conventional auction result. It is not yet a $3.6 million sale. It is effectively a public demonstration of what at least one prospective buyer says they are willing to pay if the owner chooses Alt.

Why Cooper Flagg’s $3.6 Million Offer Is Different From a Normal Auction

Alt describes its bounty format as a way for collectors to place bids on Flagg’s card before it has been consigned.

According to Alt, a bounty bid becomes binding if the owner ultimately consigns the card to the marketplace. At that point, the listing proceeds as a standard auction.

If the card never comes to Alt, the bids expire.

That distinction matters because the $3.6 million figure attached to Flagg’s card includes a buyer’s premium and does not represent money that has already changed hands.

It does, however, offer something potentially valuable to the card’s owner: a very public indication of demand.

Instead of wondering what the card might bring at auction, the owner can now see that a bidder has already committed to a $3 million hammer price under Alt’s stated conditions.

The one-of-one card was pulled in Rhode Island after becoming one of the most anticipated cards in the new 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball release.

Topps’ Rookie Debut Patch Autographs feature patches worn during a player’s first NBA game and are issued as one-of-one autograph cards. The basketball version of the program debuted with the 2025-26 release, with Flagg among the rookies headlining the checklist.

Cooper Flagg Card Offer Dwarfs His Previous Record

If the Flagg card eventually sells anywhere close to the current bounty level, it would represent a massive jump from the prices already established for his cards.

ESPN reported when the card was discovered that the record price for a Flagg card was $366,000, set in a March auction.

A $3 million hammer price would be more than eight times that figure.

There is also an obvious comparison from another sport.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes had his own one-of-one Topps Rookie Debut Patch Autograph become one of the biggest modern cards in the hobby. That card sold through Fanatics Collect for $1.11 million in March 2025, according to MLB.

Skenes’ card carried a patch from his MLB debut and his autograph, making it one of the closest precedents for the type of collectible Flagg now has in basketball.

The Skenes card also had its own bounty saga. The Pirates offered the family that pulled it a package that included 30 years of season tickets and other experiences before the family ultimately chose an auction.

Flagg’s card has generated a similar chase.

The Dallas Mavericks previously announced their own bounty for the card that included 32 years of premium season tickets, a signed game-worn Flagg rookie jersey, a trip to see Dallas play in Boston and other experiences.

Flagg’s Card Now Has a Public Price, Even Without a Sale

The most interesting result of Alt’s experiment may be that the Flagg card now has something approaching a market benchmark before its owner has selected a marketplace.

Normally, the value of a one-of-one card this rare would remain largely speculative until it reached a public auction or changed hands privately.

Alt’s format flips that process around.

Buyers are essentially being asked to establish the demand first and hope the seller eventually brings them the card.

That does not mean the Flagg card is definitively “worth” $3.6 million. A completed auction remains the clearest test of what a buyer will actually pay, and the final destination of the card has not been determined.

But the bounty has changed the conversation.

The owner no longer has to rely solely on estimates, comparable cards or private offers to gauge the market. There is now a public $3 million bid waiting under Alt’s stated terms.

For one of the most anticipated modern basketball cards, that may prove nearly as interesting as whatever auction ultimately happens.