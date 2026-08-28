Cooper Flagg’s Mavericks Debut Just Became Even More Valuable

Cooper Flagg’s most coveted rookie card is officially headed to auction, and Fanatics Collect went to unusual lengths to make sure it landed there.

The one-of-one Cooper Flagg Rookie Debut Patch Autograph will headline Fanatics Collect’s September Premier Auction, which runs from September 10 through September 24, Fanatics told Heavy. The card, which contains the patch from the Dallas Mavericks star’s first NBA game along with his autograph, has also received a PSA Gem Mint 10 grade.

The sale will provide the first public market test for a card that became one of the hobby’s biggest chases almost immediately after 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball was released on August 6. Topps introduced Rookie Debut Patch Autographs to basketball for the first time in the product, with one-of-one cards featuring patches worn during players’ NBA debuts.

Flagg will have company in the Premier Auction. The one-of-one Rookie Debut Patch Autographs for Dylan Harper and Kon Knueppel are also slated for the sale, putting three of the rookie class’s marquee cards in the same auction.

Fanatics’ Pursuit of Cooper Flagg Card Started Before Midnight

Getting the Flagg card consigned was hardly routine.

The card was pulled during a livestream break at Baseball Cards of Rhode Island in North Kingstown on August 10. RhodyBreakers had opened the card for collector Jason Williams, ending a chase that had attracted attention from collectors, marketplaces and the Mavericks themselves.

According to details provided to Heavy by Fanatics Collect, vice president of marketplace Kevin Lenane began trying to contact the shop shortly before midnight after learning the card had surfaced.

Lenane briefly reached the store through its landline before an influx of calls overwhelmed the phone and it was unplugged.

Without a meeting secured, Lenane took the 6 a.m. ferry from Port Jefferson, New York, to Bridgeport, Connecticut, then an Uber to Rhode Island. Another Fanatics Collect employee took a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Providence.

Both remained at the shop over the next two days.

Williams initially declined to provide his personal contact information, leaving Lenane to speak with him by phone from inside the store. Williams came to the shop the following day, and discussions about the card and a potential consignment stretched for roughly 12 hours.

Williams ultimately chose Fanatics Collect to handle the sale. Sports Illustrated also reported that major auction houses and marketplaces were trying to get in front of the collector after the card surfaced, making Fanatics’ decision to physically travel to Rhode Island part of its pitch.

Flagg Auction Has a $1.11 Million Rookie Debut Patch Benchmark

What Flagg’s card will actually sell for remains an open question, and the September auction should provide a far more meaningful answer than speculative valuations or public bounty offers.

There is, however, an important precedent for the Rookie Debut Patch format.

Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes’ one-of-one MLB Rookie Debut Patch Autograph sold through Fanatics Collect for $1.11 million in March 2025. MLB reported that the sale was one of the highest prices ever paid for a baseball card.

That does not mean Flagg’s card will reach the same price. Different sports and collector markets make direct comparisons imperfect. But the Skenes sale demonstrates how the combination of a one-of-one designation, an autograph and memorabilia from a superstar’s professional debut can create a premium far beyond a typical rookie card.

Flagg’s card also carries significance specific to basketball. Topps describes the 2025-26 release as the NBA debut of the Rookie Debut Patch Autograph program, and the patch in Flagg’s card comes from the jersey he wore when he made his regular-season debut for Dallas on October 22, 2025.

Now the chase has shifted.

Collectors spent August wondering who would find the Flagg card. From September 10-24, the question becomes how much someone will pay to own it.