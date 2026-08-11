Cooper Flagg’s 1-of-1 Card Is Found After Mavericks Make 32-Year Offer

The hunt for arguably the biggest Cooper Flagg rookie card is over.

Topps announced on August 10 that Flagg’s one-of-one Rookie Debut Patch Autograph had been found in Rhode Island, crediting RhodyBreakers with the pull. The discovery came only four days after 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball officially released, and after the Dallas Mavericks had already put together an extraordinary offer to acquire the card.

Dallas is offering two premium lower-level season tickets for the next 32 years, along with Flagg memorabilia, experiences involving the reigning Rookie of the Year and a road trip to see the Mavericks play the Boston Celtics. Heavy previously detailed the Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg card proposal.

Now that somebody has actually pulled the card, what had been a hypothetical decision suddenly becomes a very expensive real one.

Cooper Flagg’s 1-of-1 Card Finally Surfaces

Topps announced the discovery in an X post Monday night.

“BREAKING: The 1-of-1 Cooper Flagg Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card has just been found in Rhode Island,” the company posted, crediting RhodyBreakers for the photo.

The pull ends a chase that had intensified considerably before the product even reached collectors.

Flagg personally unveiled and signed his Rookie Debut Patch Autograph during Fanatics Fest in July. The card contains a game-worn patch tied to his first NBA game and is the only copy of that particular card in existence.

Topps made Rookie Debut Patch Autographs one of the centerpieces of 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball, highlighting Flagg alongside Kon Knueppel and Dylan Harper. Every Rookie Debut Patch Auto is a one-of-one.

Heavy had been tracking whether Flagg’s card had surfaced since the product’s August 6 release.

It has now surfaced — and that may only begin the most interesting part of its story.

Mavericks’ 32-Year Offer Is No Longer Hypothetical

The Mavericks announced their pursuit of the card on August 6.

Dallas’ package is headlined by two premium lower-level season tickets covering the next 32 years, a number matching Flagg’s No. 32 jersey. The team also included game-worn memorabilia, private experiences involving Flagg and a Mavericks road trip to Boston.

It is an unusual offer because its value cannot be judged strictly like a cash bounty.

A collector could theoretically value decades of premium Mavericks seats and access to Flagg more highly than someone primarily interested in maximizing the card’s immediate market value. And Dallas isn’t the only interested party.

Auction executive Ken Goldin has already put a very different seven-figure proposal on the table.

Goldin said his company would give whoever pulled the card a $1.5 million cash advance for consigning it to Goldin, then take the card to auction and attempt to produce a substantially larger sale. Heavy broke down Goldin’s $1.5 million Flagg card proposal before the card was found.

That distinction matters: Goldin is not simply offering $1.5 million to buy the card. He described the money as an advance connected to an eventual consignment and auction, and said Goldin would attempt to get the owner $3 million, $4 million or even $5 million. He did not publicly detail all of the financial terms governing the advance.

Flagg’s Connection to the Card Hobby Keeps Growing

There is another wrinkle that makes this particular chase different from a typical high-dollar rookie pull: Flagg himself has shown a genuine interest in cards.

The Mavericks star revealed during an appearance with Kevin Hart that he and his cousin are starting their own sports card shop back home, although he had not yet announced its name, exact location or opening date at the time.

Flagg has also already become the subject of several unusual hobby releases. Earlier in his rookie season, Topps produced a one-of-one Flagg-Kon Knueppel dual autograph card containing pieces of game-worn sneakers from their memorable Mavericks-Hornets matchup.

That hobby momentum arrived alongside a historic rookie season. Flagg ultimately won Rookie of the Year after averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists, after Heavy had tracked his late Rookie of the Year push and the injury that ended his rookie season.

The card chase, however, had one question hanging over it from the moment Flagg signed the one-of-one at Fanatics Fest: Who would find it?

That question has finally been answered.

The next one could be worth considerably more: What will its owner do with it?