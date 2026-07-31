Fanatics Collect Waives Card-Selling Fees With New FanCash Option

Fanatics Collect launched a new payout program Friday that allows sports-card sellers to avoid the marketplace’s normal transaction fee, but only when they accept FanCash instead of a traditional cash payment.

Under the “FanCash Payouts” program announced July 31 at the National Sports Collectors Convention, eligible U.S. sellers can select FanCash before listing an item through Fanatics Collect’s Buy Now marketplace or auctions. If the item sells, Fanatics will waive the sales transaction fee that would ordinarily range from 6% to 12%.

That could leave a collector with an additional $60 to $120 from a $1,000 sale. The important qualification is that the proceeds cannot be transferred to a bank account as cash. They must instead be spent within Fanatics’ businesses, including Fanatics Collect, Fanatics.com, Topps, card breaks, tickets and memorabilia.

For collectors who routinely sell one card to finance another, the arrangement could create meaningful savings. For sellers who need the proceeds for expenses outside the hobby, it may hold considerably less value.

How Fanatics’ Zero-Fee Payout Works

Sellers must actively select the FanCash option before listing an item. There is no stated limit on the amount of FanCash a seller can receive, and Fanatics says the payment speed will be the same as a cash payout.

The company’s existing fee structure generally charges 6% on Buy Now cards listed within 120% of their estimated market value, while other Buy Now listings can carry a 12% fee. Fanatics markets that 6% rate as one of the lowest marketplace fees in the industry.

Vault-related charges are not being eliminated under the new program. Fanatics also has not extended the option to sellers outside the United States.

The offer is therefore better understood as a fee waiver in exchange for store credit than as the disappearance of selling costs altogether.

FanCash has real spending utility across a large sports-commerce network, but it is not equivalent to dollars that can be used for rent, taxes, supplies or purchases from a competing card dealer.

How Other Card Marketplace Fees Compare

Transaction fees are a central cost of selling cards online because marketplaces provide the audience, payment processing, dispute procedures, technology and, in some cases, authentication or storage.

On eBay, the standard U.S. final-value fee for trading cards is currently listed at 12.35% on the portion of a sale up to $2,500 and 2.35% on the portion above that threshold. The fee is calculated using the transaction’s total amount, which can include shipping and sales tax. Rates can differ for eligible store subscribers and under promotional programs.

At the standard published rate, the percentage fee on a $1,000 card would be approximately $123.50 before considering any applicable per-order, optional advertising or other charges. A Fanatics seller choosing FanCash would keep the entire $1,000 as ecosystem credit rather than receiving approximately $880 to $940 after Fanatics’ ordinary 6% to 12% transaction fee.

The comparison becomes more complicated with auction houses.

Goldin says sellers in its Premier Auction do not pay a seller’s fee, although buyers pay a premium on top of the winning bid. That structure can still affect bidding behavior and the seller’s ultimate result, even when the seller receives the hammer price.

COMC uses a different consignment model that may include per-card processing charges, transaction fees and optional service costs based on how quickly and where a card is sold. Its published submission charges, for example, vary by service level.

That is why headline percentages do not tell the whole story. A seller must also consider the likely sale price, size of the buyer audience, speed of sale, authentication services, shipping responsibilities and whether the proceeds can be withdrawn.

Which Collectors Benefit Most From FanCash Payouts?

The clearest candidates are active collectors who already intend to reinvest their proceeds.

A seller who moves a $5,000 card and plans to use the money for another card, a Topps purchase or sports tickets may see FanCash as nearly as useful as cash. Waiving even a 6% transaction fee would preserve $300 in additional purchasing power. At 12%, the difference would be $600.

The value is less straightforward for a dealer who needs liquidity, a collector trying to recover personal expenses or anyone who finds a better target card outside the Fanatics network. Accepting FanCash also gives Fanatics another advantage: the value from the original sale remains inside its ecosystem and may produce a second transaction.

The program could nevertheless pressure competing marketplaces to reconsider how they charge sellers or to offer more incentives for retaining proceeds as platform credit. Fanatics is effectively betting that collectors will accept less flexibility in exchange for greater purchasing power.

For consumers, that is a legitimate choice, not a universally better one. Sellers who already know where their proceeds are going could save hundreds or thousands of dollars. Those who value unrestricted cash should calculate the fee they are avoiding and decide whether that savings is enough to justify keeping the money inside Fanatics.