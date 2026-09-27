Jalen Brunson, Knicks Stars’ 1-of-1 Card Sells for Massive Price

The ultimate collectible from the New York Knicks’ 2026 championship run just found a new home, for a staggering price.

The one-of-one Topps Now New York Knicks Starting Five Quintuple Autograph FoilFractor featuring Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns sold for $317,200 through Goldin.

Goldin’s listing showed the auction reaching a $260,000 hammer price after 60 bids, with the buyer’s premium pushing the final cost to $317,200.

It is a massive finish for a card that had already generated serious attention long before the final bidding.

Knicks Quintuple Auto More Than Tripled From Early Auction Price

When Heavy first covered the auction on August 26, the card had already reached $103,700 with buyer’s premium, and still had more than a month remaining.

That looked substantial at the time.

It wasn’t close to the finish.

The final $317,200 price is more than three times that early figure, illustrating how aggressively bidding accelerated as the auction moved toward its close.

There is one technical distinction worth making: Goldin listed the item as an unused redemption card for the 1/1 quintuple autograph rather than the already-delivered physical autograph card.

The eventual card brings together the five starters from a Knicks team that ended one of the NBA’s longest championship droughts, winning the franchise’s first title since 1973.

Topps made the quintuple autograph the crown jewel of its 2026 NBA Champions Topps Now set, alongside other premium chases including Brunson dual autographs with Towns and Knicks legend Walt Frazier.

That combination — five stars, five autographs, a one-of-one serial number and a championship attached to it — left essentially no direct comparable.

Now it has a market price.

$317,200.

Jalen Brunson Brought Entire Knicks Starting Five to Saturday Night Live

The sale also landed during a fitting weekend for the five players pictured on the card.

Brunson hosted the Season 52 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” on September 26, becoming just the fifth NBA player to host the program and the first since LeBron James in 2007.

And he did not make his debut alone.

During Brunson’s opening monologue, Towns, Bridges, Anunoby and Hart appeared in the audience before eventually joining their point guard on stage, putting the same five players represented on the $317,200 card together on national television.

Hart even used the appearance to joke with Brunson about the point guard’s widely discussed contract decision, while the group leaned into jokes about its championship run.

The timing gives the card sale an almost absurdly neat epilogue.

Topps created the quintuple autograph to commemorate the five-man unit that brought a championship back to New York. Months later, the five appeared together on one of television’s most recognizable stages just as that card was completing its trip into six-figure territory.

Knicks Championship Created a New Class of Collectibles

The appetite for Knicks championship memorabilia was evident almost immediately after the title.

Topps reported that Brunson’s Eastern Conference Finals MVP Topps Now card generated a print run of 20,255, while a team card celebrating the conference championship surpassed 30,000 copies.

The quintuple autograph sat at the opposite end of that spectrum.

There is only one.

And unlike a traditional Brunson solo card, its appeal is tied to an entire lineup and a specific moment in franchise history. Towns, Anunoby, Bridges and Hart are not supporting names on the card; the concept does not work without all five.

That makes the $317,200 result more than another expensive modern basketball sale.

It is now the first major market benchmark for one of the defining collectibles from the Knicks’ 2026 championship.

And after Saturday night, the five signatures on it have another piece of New York history attached to them.