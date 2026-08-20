James Harden Draws $5,000 Bounty Amid New $97 Million Cavaliers Deal

James Harden just secured another massive payday from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now one of his newest basketball cards carries a notable payday of its own.

CardVault by Tom Brady is offering $5,000 to the first collector who pulls Harden’s “Alter Egos” card from an eligible box as the retailer races Backyard Breaks and Blez Sports Cards to complete the 10-card insert set from 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball.

The promotion arrives at an especially timely moment for Harden. The 36-year-old agreed to a three-year, $97 million contract to stay with Cleveland on August 20, his agents told ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal includes a player option for the 2028-29 season and a trade kicker.

Harden, who turns 37 on August 26, had declined a $42.3 million player option earlier this summer before working out the longer agreement with Cleveland.

James Harden Card Is the Last One CardVault Needs

CardVault announced on Instagram that it was only one card away from completing its Alter Egos set race against Backyard Breaks and Blez Sports Cards.

The missing card: Harden.

Under the promotion outlined by CardVault, the first person to pull the Harden Alter Egos card from a box purchased through one of its stores, its website or a CardVault Breaks stream will receive $5,000.

That makes Harden an unusually fitting final hurdle.

Topps introduced Alter Egos to NBA Chrome Updates as a 10-card super-short-print set portraying stars as illustrated, super-powered characters. The checklist is loaded with established stars and high-profile young players, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokić, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Ja Morant, Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel.

Harden is card No. AE-10.

Topps describes the cards as combining each player’s on-court identity with a graphic-novel-style treatment. Harden’s artwork depicts him in a Cavaliers uniform surrounded by lightning, with his trademark beard exaggerated into the centerpiece of the character.

Heavy previously covered Harden sharing the card after Topps unveiled it earlier in August.

The Cleveland designation has become even more relevant now.

Harden’s $97 Million Deal Locks In His Cavaliers Future

Harden arrived in Cleveland in February in the trade that sent Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers.

He averaged 20.5 points, 7.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 26 regular-season games with the Cavaliers following the trade, while shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.

His long-term status remained unresolved for much of the offseason after he declined his option. Cleveland used that delay to preserve financial flexibility while reshaping the roster, ultimately acquiring forward Peyton Watson before finalizing Harden’s agreement.

The result is a three-year commitment worth $97 million — an average of more than $32 million per season — for a player entering his 18th NBA season.

For collectors, that provides another bit of context for a card whose imagery already stood out within the Chrome Updates release.

Harden began the 2025-26 season with the Clippers, and some cards in the product still depict him with Los Angeles. The Alter Egos insert, however, reflects his newer Cleveland identity.

That made it one of the first notable Harden cards tied visually to his Cavaliers tenure. His new contract now ensures that Cleveland is more than a brief stop represented on an in-season update card.

Topps Chrome Updates Has Several Major Chase Cards

Alter Egos is only one of the short-print attractions in 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball.

The product also features Rookie Debut Patch Autographs, Minions NBA cards, Denim Tears parallels and inserts including Helix, Radiating Rookies, Glass Canvas and Paradox.

But CardVault’s race has created a different kind of chase around Harden.

Ordinarily, pulling a super-short-print insert is the payoff. For one collector, finding this particular Harden card could now mean the card plus $5,000.

And on the same day Harden secured $97 million from the Cavaliers, it is difficult to find a basketball card more appropriately attached to a cash prize.