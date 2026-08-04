Cavaliers Star James Harden Posts Topps ‘Insane’ 1-of-1 Card

James Harden apparently approves of the larger-than-life treatment he received on one of the rarest cards in 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball.

Topps posted an image of Harden’s new “Alter Egos” card on August 4, writing that its artwork was “insane.” Harden subsequently shared the company’s post through his Instagram story, putting the striking Cleveland Cavaliers card in front of his own audience.

The illustrated card depicts Harden in a white Cavaliers uniform with his arms extended as lightning crashes around him. His famous beard is transformed into twisting, supernatural-like tornado. The copy featured by Topps is visibly stamped 1/1, meaning that particular version is the only one produced.

It also arrives at an appropriate point in Harden’s career. The Cavaliers acquired him during the 2025-26 season, and he is expected to return on a new contract after declining his $42.3 million player option for 2026-27. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Cleveland intends to keep Harden, although an agreement had not been finalized as of August 4.

James Harden Joins Topps’ First NBA Alter Egos Checklist

Harden’s card is part of a notable debut for Topps.

Alter Egos previously appeared in the company’s baseball products, but the 2025-26 Chrome Updates release marks the concept’s first NBA set. Topps describes it as a 10-card super-short-print insert built around stylized interpretations of prominent players.

The checklist includes Harden, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokić, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ja Morant and Victor Wembanyama. Rookies Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel complete the group. Harden’s card is numbered AE-10 and lists him with Cleveland.

That Cavaliers designation matters for collectors. Harden began the season with the Los Angeles Clippers and still appears in a Clippers uniform elsewhere in the broader product, but the Alter Egos card captures his newest NBA identity. Topps created the Updates series in part to reflect trades, new uniforms and other developments that occurred after the original Chrome checklist was assembled.

The product is scheduled for release on August 6.

Harden’s Cavaliers Future Remains an Offseason Priority

Harden’s repost was not a contract announcement, but the card’s Cleveland theme lands while the organization is still working to retain him.

The 36-year-old played 70 games during the 2025-26 season and averaged 23.6 points, 8.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds. He remained one of the league’s most productive creators well into his 17th NBA season.

Harden has career averages of 24.0 points, 7.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds across 1,221 regular-season appearances. His résumé includes 11 All-Star selections, the 2017-18 NBA MVP award, three scoring titles and two assist titles.

Cleveland’s challenge is determining how much term and guaranteed money to commit to an aging star while preserving enough flexibility to improve the roster. Reporting around the league has consistently indicated that Harden and the Cavaliers expect to continue their partnership, but the sides must still translate that expectation into a completed deal.

Until then, Harden’s new Topps card offers collectors a dramatic snapshot of his Cleveland chapter, beard monsters, lightning and all.