Giants QB Jaxson Dart Rookie Card Makes History Ahead of Year 2

A year after the New York Giants took a chance on Jaxson Dart as their quarterback of the future, collectors are still making sizable bets of their own.

A one-of-one 2025 Panini Prizm Black Finite Dart rookie card sold for $204,000 with buyer’s premium through Fanatics Collect on August 28, setting a new all-time record for a Dart card and, according to Fanatics Collect, becoming the most expensive Giants card ever sold. The PSA 10 Gem Mint card drew 13 bids.

The timing is notable. Dart is about to begin his second NFL season with expectations considerably higher than they were when New York selected him No. 25 overall in the 2025 NFL draft.

And if the top end of his card market is any indication, prospectors have not cooled on him.

Jaxson Dart Gave Collectors Plenty to Bet On as a Rookie

Dart entered the league with the usual uncertainty surrounding a late-first-round quarterback, and he opened his rookie season behind Russell Wilson.

He didn’t stay there long.

Dart appeared in 14 games and made 12 starts for the Giants, completing 63.7% of his passes for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and only five interceptions. His legs made him even more intriguing: Dart added 487 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, giving him 24 total scores.

Those weren’t merely fun fantasy-football numbers.

Dart led all rookie quarterbacks in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and passer rating, according to the Giants. His nine rushing scores were a franchise record for a rookie quarterback, and he became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to rush for a touchdown in five consecutive games.

He ultimately finished fourth in Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and even received a first-place vote.

That’s the profile card prospectors chase: young quarterback, first-round pedigree, early production and enough unfinished business to leave room for another jump.

Dart Rookie Cards Were Already Reaching Six Figures

The $204,000 sale didn’t come out of nowhere.

A one-of-one 2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Padparadscha autograph Dart card sold for $105,000 through Fanatics Premier in June. Then a one-of-one Topps Chrome Kaiju Superfractor brought $150,000 in July.

Now the Black Finite has raised the ceiling again.

There is also a reason this particular card sits near the top of the modern Dart hierarchy. Fanatics Collect notes that Dart has more than 70 parallels in 2025 Panini Prizm and calls Black Finite the original one-of-one parallel from Prizm Football’s early years. This example also received PSA’s highest grade.

That combination — flagship brand, one-of-one scarcity, Gem Mint grade and a quarterback collectors already want — is about as strong as the modern football-card formula gets.

Playing Quarterback in New York Adds Another Layer to Dart’s Market

Then there is the Giants factor.

Young quarterbacks naturally drive the football-card hobby because so much future value can hinge on whether one becomes a long-term franchise player. Doing it in New York turns up the volume even further.

Dart isn’t developing quietly in a small market. Every good game can become a week-long discussion, every primetime performance has the potential to expand his audience and every Giants winning streak will inevitably put their quarterback near the center of the attention.

The stakes have only increased for 2026.

New head coach John Harbaugh is building around Dart while the 23-year-old learns his second NFL offense in two seasons. Giants.com described Dart’s Year 2 development as an important factor in determining how successful the team can be.

That’s also what makes his cards such a fascinating prospecting market right now.

Collectors already paid for the promise. Dart then gave them a productive rookie season to validate some of it.

Now comes the harder part: proving he can become a true franchise quarterback.

For the moment, at least, Dart rookie cards remain hot, and somebody just backed that belief with $204,000.