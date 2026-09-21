Jaxson Dart Rare Rookie Card Sets New Record Before Giants-Rams MNF

Jaxson Dart‘s sports-card market apparently wasn’t finished resetting its ceiling.

A one-of-one 2025 Topps Chrome Rookie PREM1ERE Patch Autograph of the New York Giants quarterback sold for $500,200 at Goldin. The lot attracted 38 bids before closing Saturday night, September 19.

That number lands differently considering where Dart’s market stood three weeks ago. Heavy reported earlier this month that a one-of-one Panini Prizm Black Finite Dart rookie had sold for $204,000 in late August, then an all-time record for a Dart card.

The new mark is more than twice that amount.

And this isn’t simply another scarce parallel with a different color around the border.

Jaxson Dart’s $500,200 Card Is Tied to His NFL Debut

Topps built its Rookie PREM1ERE Patch Autograph program around one specific moment.

The company says the cards are one-of-ones featuring patches worn by rookies when they suited up for their first regular-season NFL game. The cards also carry player autographs. Dart’s card displays his NFL debut date of Sept. 7, 2025.

That gives the memorabilia a fixed place in Dart’s career rather than merely an artificially low serial number.

Scarcity still matters. There is only one.

But provenance is doing plenty of work here, too.

The card comes from 2025 Topps Chrome Football, the product that marked Topps’ return to fully licensed NFL Chrome cards after more than a decade away. Topps positioned the PREM1ERE Patch Autographs among the headline chases in the release and specifically included Dart among the young players collectors could pursue.

Now the Dart has a half-million-dollar sale attached to it.

Dart’s Card Record Lasted Only a Few Weeks

The speed of the jump might be the most striking part.

On August 28, Dart’s one-of-one Panini Prizm Black Finite rookie sold for $204,000 with buyer’s premium, a result Fanatics Collect called a record for a Dart card and the most expensive Giants card it had sold.

Saturday’s $500,200 Goldin result is roughly 145% higher.

Heavy also tracked movement farther down Dart’s market after New York’s season opener. Two high-end 2025 Topps Chrome cards sold for $7,000 and $7,100 on Sept. 13 after Dart led the Giants past the Dallas Cowboys.

Those sales don’t mean every Dart rookie suddenly carries a massive price tag. Card values vary dramatically by print run, autograph, memorabilia, grading and the particular buyers involved.

The very top of his market, however, has moved fast.

Jaxson Dart Gets Another Primetime Stage Against Rams

The sale also closed at a useful moment for anyone holding Dart cardboard.

Dart and the Giants face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, giving the second-year quarterback another national stage immediately after one of the strongest games of his young career.

Dart completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against Dallas in Week 1 while adding 54 rushing yards. His 134.2 passer rating was the best of his 13 NFL starts entering Monday, according to the Giants.

One game won’t determine what a half-million-dollar card is ultimately worth. Neither will one auction.

That’s part of what makes the sale notable.

Collectors aren’t paying $500,200 for a finished career. They’re paying for a unique piece tied to the beginning of one — and placing a very expensive bet on everything that comes next.