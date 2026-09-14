Jaxson Dart’s Giants Win Over Cowboys Sparks Big Card-Market Move

Jaxson Dart gave New York Giants fans plenty to buy into Sunday night. Sports-card collectors apparently didn’t need much convincing, either.

Two high-end 2025 Topps Chrome Dart cards were reported sold on eBay for $7,000 and $7,100 on September 13, according to Sports Card Investor, hours after Dart led the Giants to a 28-20 season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The timing stands out because Dart didn’t simply win. He produced a statistical first.

The second-year quarterback completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 54 rushing yards. His 134.2 passer rating made him the first quarterback in NFL history to open a season with at least three passing touchdowns, 50 rushing yards and a rating of 130 or better, according to the Giants.

Collectors responded quickly.

Jaxson Dart Topps Chrome Cards Clear $7,000

Sports Card Investor highlighted two sales from Sunday: a PSA 10 copy of Dart’s 2025 Topps Chrome Kaiju insert for $7,000 and a low-numbered Topps Chrome Black Wave Dart card, graded PSA 9 with a 10 autograph grade, for $7,100.

The cards themselves are not ordinary Dart rookies.

Topps made Dart one of the featured rookie chases in its return of Topps Chrome Football, and the Kaiju insert — card No. KAI-10 for Dart — belongs to a 10-card set designed around vintage Japanese monster-movie posters. Topps specifically marketed Kaiju among the product’s more distinctive chase inserts.

Scarcity matters even more with the Black Wave.

A raw 2025 Topps Chrome Dart Black Wave rookie numbered to 10 sold for $4,325 on eBay in May, according to SportsCardsPro’s recorded sales data. With so few copies available, individual transactions can move sharply based on grade, eye appeal and the number of bidders chasing a particular card.

In other words, a pair of $7,000 sales does not suddenly make every Dart rookie a four-figure card.

It does show where collectors are willing to go for the scarce stuff.

Dart’s Card Market Was Already Running Hot

Sunday’s performance poured fuel on a market that had hardly been waiting for Week 1.

A one-of-one 2025 Panini Prizm Black Finite Dart rookie graded PSA 10 sold for $204,000 with buyer’s premium through Fanatics Collect in late August. Fanatics Collect said the result established a record for any Dart card and made it the most expensive New York Giants card ever sold.

That sale set the ceiling. Sunday supplied something collectors like nearly as much as scarcity: confirmation on the field.

Dart looked the part against Dallas, completing nearly 80% of his passes without a turnover as New York converted nine of its first 10 third downs. He ended the night kneeling out John Harbaugh’s first victory as Giants coach.

One game doesn’t settle what Dart becomes, and one night of sales doesn’t establish a permanent card-market price.

But the combination is hard to miss. Dart entered the season with one of football’s hottest young-player card markets.

Then he gave buyers another reason to chase it.