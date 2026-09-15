Chiefs Star Kenneth Walker Gets Special News After Career-High Debut

Kenneth Walker III needed exactly one regular-season game with the Kansas City Chiefs to get the Topps NOW treatment.

Topps released its 2026 NFL Topps NOW Card No. 17 featuring Walker on September 15, one day after the former Seattle Seahawks star rushed for a career-high 173 yards in Kansas City’s 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos. The card front commemorates his “career-high 173 rush yds in electric Chiefs debut.”

Collectors do not have long to decide whether they want one. Topps lists the card for sale only from September 15 through September 18.

Kenneth Walker Topps NOW Card Has Autograph, Numbered Parallels

The base Kenneth Walker Topps NOW card costs $11.99, with discounts for orders of five, 10 or 20 cards. The base version is open edition, meaning Topps will determine and disclose the final print run after the ordering window closes.

The chase goes considerably deeper than the base card.

Topps lists Gold Foil parallels numbered to 50, Orange to 25, Black to 10, Red to five and a one-of-one FoilFractor. Orders also have a chance at autograph redemption cards numbered to five or one. A parallel or autograph hit replaces the base card in an order rather than arriving as an additional card.

That makes the timing notable for collectors. Walker’s Kansas City cardboard résumé essentially begins with one of the best games of his NFL career.

Walker Ran for Career-High 173 Yards in Chiefs Debut

Walker carried 23 times for 173 yards and a touchdown against Denver, averaging 7.5 yards per attempt. He also caught three passes for 18 yards and another touchdown. His longest run went for 60 yards.

It was not merely a new-uniform bump.

The 173 rushing yards were a career high for Walker, who entered 2026 with 3,555 rushing yards over four seasons in Seattle. He had already produced two 1,000-yard seasons, including 1,027 yards on 221 carries in 2025.

Kansas City paid accordingly.

Walker signed a three-year, $43.05 million contract with the Chiefs in March that included $28.7 million fully guaranteed and a $13 million signing bonus, according to Over The Cap. The deal carries a $14.35 million average annual value.

ESPN reported that incentives can push the contract as high as $45 million.

One game does not justify a three-year contract. But 191 yards from scrimmage in Walker’s debut is a pretty convincing opening argument.

Who Is Kenneth Walker III?

Walker, 25, is a 5-foot-9, 211-pound running back from Arlington, Tennessee. He played at Wake Forest before transferring to Michigan State, where his 2021 season included 1,636 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and the Doak Walker Award.

The Seahawks selected him No. 41 overall in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

His Seattle career ended about as emphatically as possible.

Walker rushed for 135 yards on 27 carries and added 26 receiving yards in the Seahawks’ 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. He became the first running back since Terrell Davis in 1998 to win Super Bowl MVP.

Seven months later, he was wearing Chiefs red and ripping off a 60-yard touchdown in his first regular-season appearance for Kansas City.

Now that run is cardboard.

And because this is Topps NOW, collectors have until September 18 to decide how much that first Chiefs chapter is worth to them.