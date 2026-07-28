LeBron James Makes NBA History with a Philadelphia 76ers First

LeBron James has yet to play his first game for the Philadelphia 76ers, but the first trading card commemorating his move has already made NBA collecting history.

Topps announced that the final print run for James’ first Sixers Topps NOW card reached 211,627 copies, making it the highest-selling NBA card in the product’s history. The company said the release surpassed previous high-water marks associated with Cooper Flagg and OG Anunoby.

The enormous order total reflects more than excitement over a new uniform. Topps placed a one-of-one James autograph into the promotion, meaning one qualifying buyer will receive a card unlike any of the other 211,626 copies.

LeBron James’ 76ers Debut Created an Immediate Card Chase

Topps released the card shortly after James announced his move to Philadelphia. It depicts him in a No. 23 Sixers uniform and describes him as headed to the franchise for his historic 24th NBA season.

The print-on-demand card was available from July 24 through July 26, with individual copies originally listed at $11.99. Topps now lists the final print run as 211,627.

That brief purchasing window created urgency, but the autograph transformed the release into a lottery-style chase. One collector who ordered the regular card will receive a redemption for the unique signed version, which features James’ autograph and a 1/1 designation.

The result shows how quickly James’ Philadelphia chapter has developed its own memorabilia market. The 76ers officially added the NBA’s career scoring leader ahead of the 2026-27 season, placing him alongside Joel Embiid and the rest of Philadelphia’s reworked roster.

For Sixers fans, the card represents the first widely available collectible attached to one of the most significant acquisitions in franchise history. For longtime James collectors, it marks another team change in a career already represented by Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers cards.

A Record Print Run Does Not Make Every Copy Rare

The 211,627 figure is historically important, but collectors should distinguish popularity from scarcity.

Because Topps NOW cards are printed to match the number ordered during a limited sales period, every purchaser could secure a standard copy before the deadline. A larger final print run therefore creates more base cards, not fewer. The record demonstrates extraordinary demand, but it does not guarantee that an ordinary copy will become expensive on the secondary market.

The scarce elements are the numbered parallels and, above all, the one-of-one autograph.

Topps’ published structure says releases exceeding 100,000 orders can include Chrome parallels numbered to 25, 10 and five, along with a one-of-one SuperFractor and lower-level parallels. The James card cleared that threshold but stopped below the 250,000-copy level required to unlock an additional group of Opal Chrome parallels.

That distinction makes the release unusual: the base card is abundant enough to become a familiar piece of James’ Sixers era, while the limited parallels remain exceptionally difficult to find.

James’ Philadelphia Collectibles Market Is Just Beginning

James is entering his 24th NBA season at age 41, giving every Philadelphia milestone potential historical weight. The NBA lists him as a 23-year veteran and the league’s all-time leading scorer, making his first game, first basket and first major Sixers performance natural candidates for future commemorative releases.

None is likely to duplicate the exact appeal of this card. It arrived at the moment James’ move became official, gave Sixers fans their first collectible image of him in Philadelphia colors and offered one buyer an autographed card that cannot be replicated.

More than 211,000 orders later, collectors made clear that James c