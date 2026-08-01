LeBron James Has Priceless Reaction to $5.2 Million Card Sale

LeBron James has earned hundreds of millions of dollars during his NBA career, but even he appeared taken aback by the price attached to one of his rookie cards.

In a video posted by Topps, James was asked whether he knew the highest price one of his trading cards had fetched. The four-time NBA champion correctly guessed that it was probably one of his rookie cards, but he did not know the exact amount.

When the interviewer supplied the answer — $5.2 million — James’ expression quickly changed.

“Oh, so it’s even higher than — yeah,” James said after initially attempting to estimate the number.

The memorable exchange also produced a potentially valuable revelation about James’ personal collection.

“I happen to have like maybe one or two of those things locked in a vault somewhere,” James said. “So, just in case if I ever fall on hard times, then I’m good.”

James then joked that he might need to “go into that vault.”

LeBron James’ Rare Rookie Card Sold Privately for $5.2 Million

The card discussed during the interview was a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autograph parallel.

It features an autograph from James, along with a jersey patch, and was limited to only 23 copies in recognition of the jersey number he wore during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The particular card involved in the sale was numbered 7 of 23. Beckett Grading Services gave it an overall grade of 9, while James’ autograph received a grade of 10. Its subgrades included 10s for centering and surface, a 9.5 for edges and an 8.5 for corners.

PWCC Marketplace brokered the private $5.2 million transaction in April 2021. The buyer was not publicly identified. At the time, the price established a record for a basketball card and tied the record for any sports card, matching the amount paid for a PSA 9 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card earlier that year.

The distinction between the interviewer and the card manufacturer is important: Topps published the new video with James, but the multimillion-dollar rookie card was produced by Upper Deck.

James Did Not Say He Owns the Exact $5.2 Million Card

James’ vault comment requires some care.

He said he has “maybe one or two of those things,” but the conversation does not establish that he owns the precise card that changed hands for $5.2 million. His wording could refer more broadly to valuable copies of his rookie cards or to cards from the Exquisite release.

Either possibility could still represent a substantial asset.

The Exquisite Rookie Patch Autograph has remained one of the defining modern basketball cards. Another example from the set sold for $1.159 million through Goldin in March 2025, showing that high-grade copies can still command seven-figure prices even when they are not the card involved in the celebrated 2021 private transaction.

James’ reaction also illustrates the unusual economics of elite sports collectibles. The athletes pictured on the cards may be central to their value, but they do not necessarily follow every private sale, auction result or grading distinction surrounding their memorabilia.

James at least knew enough to save a few potential treasures.

Whether his cards are the same scarce parallel or different rookie issues, the vault now appears to be the right place for them.