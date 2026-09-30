Olivia Miles 1-of-1 Rookie Card Opens at $30,000 in Panini Auction

The price tag attached to Olivia Miles’ latest rookie card will get collectors’ attention.

Panini America is releasing a one-of-one Olivia Miles Panini Instant Access Rookie of the Year autograph through a Dutch auction on September 30, with an opening price of $30,000, according to information Panini provided to Heavy.

The auction begins at 3 p.m. ET.

That does not mean Panini has valued — or sold — the card for $30,000. In a Dutch auction, the price begins at the opening figure and drops until a buyer decides to purchase. Panini typically lowers prices at set intervals in its Dutch-auction format, creating a game of chicken between collectors hoping for a discount and those worried somebody else will buy first.

For a one-of-one card of the newly crowned WNBA Rookie of the Year, Panini is starting that game awfully high.

Olivia Miles Rookie of the Year Card Also Gets Gold /10 Auto

The one-of-one isn’t the only Miles card arriving.

Panini is also releasing a Gold Rookie of the Year autograph numbered to 10, which its website lists for $2,499.99.

Both cards commemorate one of the best rookie seasons the WNBA has seen.

Miles was unanimously named the 2026 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year, receiving all 74 votes from the national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The Minnesota Lynx guard averaged 19.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals while starting all 40 of her games.

She also finished with 790 points, breaking Caitlin Clark’s previous WNBA rookie record of 769 from 2024. Miles set another rookie record with 22 games of at least 20 points and swept all four Rookie of the Month awards.

That gives Panini considerably more than an award announcement to sell.

It has a record-breaking rookie season behind it.

WNBA Card Market Has Already Produced Six-Figure Sales

Whether a collector bites anywhere near $30,000 will provide another data point for a WNBA card market that has pushed much further into five- and six-figure territory.

A 2025 Panini Flawless Paige Bueckers Logowoman Patch Autograph Platinum 1/1 sold through Alt for $249,750 on August 27, the largest widely reported WNBA card sale of 2026.

Miles isn’t Bueckers yet from a collectibles-market standpoint, and the Panini Instant card is a very different product from a Flawless Logowoman patch auto.

That is precisely what makes Wednesday’s auction interesting.

Panini is effectively asking collectors how aggressively they want to price Miles’ first season at the exact moment her Rookie of the Year win is freshest.

And unlike a traditional auction, collectors won’t bid the Miles card upward.

They will decide how long they’re willing to watch the price fall before somebody else decides it has fallen far enough.