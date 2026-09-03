Caitlin Clark, Diana Taurasi Headline New Panini WNBA Card Release

Panini America is bringing together several generations of WNBA stars in a new trading-card release headlined by Caitlin Clark, Diana Taurasi, Paige Bueckers and A’ja Wilson.

The company’s 30-card 2026 Panini Instant WNBA Timeless Treasures set goes on sale Sept. 3, with Panini also releasing a separate Taurasi card commemorating the Phoenix Mercury legend’s recent No. 3 jersey retirement. The base Timeless Treasures set is listed at $74.99, while collectors can spend considerably more for versions carrying a chance at scarce parallels or autographs.

That mix gives the release an unusual span of WNBA history. Panini’s checklist runs from Taurasi, Sue Bird, Sheryl Swoopes and Lisa Leslie to Clark, Bueckers, Wilson, Angel Reese, Napheesa Collier and Sabrina Ionescu.

Panini WNBA Timeless Treasures Set Includes 30 Stars

Panini lists the standard 30-card Timeless Treasures set for $74.99.

Among the names on the checklist are Taurasi, Bird, Swoopes, Swin Cash, Tina Thompson, Tamika Catchings, Leslie, Lauren Jackson and Maya Moore. The modern side of the set includes Clark, Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Olivia Miles, Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Reese, Aliyah Boston, Collier and Alyssa Thomas.

Collectors chasing scarcity have two higher-priced options.

A $124.99 version comes with the complete base checklist plus a random parallel numbered to five. Panini is also selling a $249.99 edition containing the base set and either a random 1-of-1 autograph or 1-of-1 parallel.

That distinction matters for buyers. The $74.99 version offers the entire checklist, while the more expensive configurations effectively turn the purchase into a chase for one of the release’s lowest-numbered cards.

Panini describes WNBA Instant as a print-to-order line designed to capture notable moments shortly after they happen rather than making collectors wait for a traditional set release. The company says cards are available only for a limited window.

Diana Taurasi Gets Card Honoring No. 3 Jersey Retirement

Taurasi is getting additional treatment beyond her place in Timeless Treasures.

Panini’s 2026 WNBA Instant No. 313 Diana Taurasi base card is priced at $9.99, with a 30th Anniversary parallel numbered to 30 listed at $14.99 and a Metallic version numbered to five at $39.99.

The timing is significant.

The Mercury retired Taurasi’s No. 3 on Aug. 16 and inducted her into the franchise’s Ring of Honor during a night celebrating her 20-season career in Phoenix. The WNBA described Taurasi at the ceremony as its all-time leading scorer, a three-time champion, six-time Olympic gold medalist and former MVP.

Taurasi retired in 2025 after spending her entire WNBA career with the Mercury, making the new Instant card less of a routine in-season collectible and more of a physical marker of the franchise officially closing the book on her playing career.

For collectors, that also separates the Taurasi release from many Instant cards tied to individual games or statistical achievements. Jersey retirements happen once, and Panini is attaching No. 313 directly to one of the defining post-career moments for one of the league’s most accomplished players.

Panini says its Instant products generally ship 20 to 25 business days after the ordering window expires, although individual product pages note additional processing time may apply. All sales are final.

The Sept. 3 release is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, according to information provided to Heavy, with availability limited while supplies last.