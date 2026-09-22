PSA Backlog Falls to 9 Million as Value Card Grading Remains Paused

The grading giant reported an active global backlog of approximately 9 million cards in its September 22 update, down from 9.9 million on September 8. That represents a reduction of roughly 900,000 cards — or 9% — in two weeks.

For collectors waiting for PSA’s cheapest grading options to return, however, the more consequential number remains 5 million.

PSA’s backlog tracker continues to identify a backlog below 5 million as the threshold for reopening its Value tiers. That means the company has made real progress without yet reaching the point that would reopen one of the hobby’s most important submission channels.

PSA Has Cut Its Backlog by 3.4 Million Cards Since July

The latest move looks more significant when viewed against PSA’s summer peak.

PSA reported a backlog of 12.4 million cards on July 28, after another wave of submissions pushed the queue higher. It fell to 11.85 million on August 11, 10.9 million on August 25 and 9.9 million on September 8.

At 9 million, PSA has now reduced that July peak by approximately 3.4 million cards, or 27%.

There is still plenty left.

PSA initially paused Value Bulk, Value, Value Plus and Value Max submissions on June 2 after reporting a 20% submission spike. The company said at the time that another 1.6 million cards had poured into its active backlog and that continuing to accept lower-cost submissions at that pace risked further stressing turnaround times.

The September 22 update also points to PSA’s newly opened Frankfurt operation as another source of capacity. That follows the summer opening of PSA’s Plano, Texas, grading facility as part of the company’s $200 million infrastructure expansion.

PSA Standard Is Open — But It Isn’t the Return of Value Grading

There is now another option for collectors who do not want to wait for Value to return.

PSA launched its new Standard service level on September 14 at $59.99 per card, with a maximum insured value of $1,000 and an estimated turnaround of 90 to 100 business days.

The distinction matters.

PSA has explicitly said Standard is not a replacement for its paused Value tiers. More importantly for collectors with cards already sitting in PSA’s system, the company says incoming Standard orders are queued behind existing Value and Bulk submissions.

In other words, opening Standard did not allow new $59.99 submissions to jump the line PSA has spent the summer trying to clear.

That makes the next few backlog updates worth watching. PSA has moved from 12.4 million cards to approximately 9 million in less than two months even while reopening an additional service level and expanding its grading footprint.

But collectors waiting for Value pricing still have a clear gap in front of them.

At approximately 9 million cards, PSA remains more than 4 million cards above its stated sub-5-million Value reopening marker.

The backlog is shrinking. The cheap lanes are not back yet.