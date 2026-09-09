PSA Adds $59.99 Grading Tier, but Value Services Remain Closed

PSA is giving collectors a cheaper way to grade cards again, but it is not bringing back the Value services many have been waiting for.

The company announced September 9 that a new Standard service level will open September 14 at $59.99 per card, with an estimated turnaround time of 90 to 100 business days and a maximum insured value of $1,000.

That gives collectors a new option below PSA’s $79.99 service level for the first time since Value submissions were suspended in June. But PSA made an important distinction in its announcement: Standard is not a replacement for Value, and Value Bulk, Value, Value Plus and Value Max all remain paused.

The move comes just one day after PSA reported that its active grading backlog had fallen to 9.9 million cards and said it could be in position to evaluate reopening a service tier this month.

Instead of simply restoring one of its previous Value options, PSA has created a new middle tier.

PSA Standard Saves $20, but Collectors Will Wait Longer

The biggest question for collectors is whether saving $20 per card is worth the additional wait.

Beginning September 14, PSA Standard will cost $59.99 with a 90-to-100-business-day estimated turnaround.

PSA is also renaming its existing Regular service as Priority. That tier will remain $79.99 per card with an estimated turnaround of 70 to 80 business days.

Priority also allows a maximum insured value of $1,500, compared with $1,000 for Standard.

That creates a fairly straightforward choice for submitters.

A collector grading 10 eligible cards through Standard would save $200 in grading fees compared with Priority, before shipping and other costs. In exchange, PSA is estimating roughly another 20 business days on the turnaround window, and Standard offers a lower insured-value ceiling.

For collectors sending cards that are comfortably below $1,000 and are not time-sensitive, the savings could be meaningful.

For cards that need to come back before a season, product cycle or potential sale passes, the $20 difference may be less compelling.

PSA Value Grading Is Still Not Back

The new Standard tier also answers at least part of a question that became more interesting this week.

PSA reported September 8 that its backlog had fallen from 10.9 million cards on August 25 to 9.9 million. The company said that if its production pace continued, it could be in position to evaluate reopening “a Service tier” during September.

Heavy noted at the time that PSA’s wording left open the possibility of restoring one service before the entire Value lineup returned.

One day later, PSA announced Standard.

But collectors should not interpret the new $59.99 price as the return of PSA’s old inexpensive grading options.

PSA halted Value Bulk, Value, Value Plus and Value Max submissions on June 2 after a 20% spike in submissions added approximately 1.6 million cards to its active queue.

Before the shutdown, PSA’s February pricing listed Value Bulk at $24.99, Value at $32.99, Value Plus at $49.99 and Value Max at $64.99.

Standard therefore restores an option below $79.99, but it still costs considerably more than the two cheapest Value services available earlier this year.

PSA said September 9 that Standard represents a “first step” toward bringing back service levels and that the company remains committed to reactivating Value as capacity expands.

Its September 8 backlog tracker put the active queue at 9.9 million cards, down from a late-July peak of 12.4 million.

PSA Express Price Jumps From $149 to $199

The announcement also contains a significant price increase for collectors who prioritize speed.

PSA raised Express grading from $149 to $199 effective September 9, an increase of $50 per card, or approximately 34%.

The company said demand for Express has been growing faster than its specialized grading capacity and that the higher price is intended to protect the service’s estimated 20-to-30-business-day turnaround.

Its maximum insured value remains $2,500.

PSA is also renaming Walk-Through as Premier. That service remains $599 per card with a seven-to-10-business-day estimate and maximum insured value of $10,000.

Taken together, the changes stretch PSA’s currently available pricing further in both directions.

Collectors unwilling to pay $79.99 now have a $59.99 option, while those paying for Express service will face a considerably higher bill.

And the cheapest PSA grading options still have not returned.

For many collectors, that makes Standard less of a replacement for Value than a bridge while PSA continues working through its nearly 10-million-card backlog.