Shohei Ohtani Rookie Card Fetches $2.44 Million — and It Isn’t a 1-of-1

A Shohei Ohtani rookie card just entered territory usually reserved for the rarest collectibles in sports, without even being a one-of-one.

A 2018 Bowman Chrome Rookie Autographs Red Refractor featuring Ohtani sold through Goldin for $2.44 million on September 19. The card is serial-numbered 2/5, meaning five copies were produced, and carries a BGS 9.5 Gem Mint grade with a Beckett 9 autograph grade.

Sports Collectors Daily’s Rich Mueller reported that the $2.44 million result set a record for an Ohtani Red Refractor and that the auction drew 42 bids. The final price included Goldin’s 22% buyer’s premium.

That is the part of the sale that jumps off the page. Scarce, yes. Unique, no.

And somebody still spent nearly two and a half million dollars.

Shohei Ohtani’s $2.44 Million Card Is 1 of Just 5

The 2018 Bowman Chrome card dates to Ohtani’s rookie season with the Los Angeles Angels and combines several things high-end collectors chase: a rookie-year issue, Ohtani’s autograph and a red parallel limited to five copies.

The newly sold card is numbered 2/5.

Its price also illustrates just how aggressively collectors value the top end of Ohtani’s market. A separate one-of-one 2018 Topps Chrome SuperFractor sold through Goldin for more than $2.56 million earlier in 2026, while Collectibles News reported that a one-of-one 2018 Bowman Chrome SuperFractor later changed hands privately through Fanatics Collect for $3.365 million.

The Red Refractor didn’t need the 1/1 stamp to get within that neighborhood.

The $2.44 million sale was also tracked independently among Goldin’s September 19 results, alongside a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Michael Jordan patch autograph that sold for $1.464 million.

Sports Collectors Daily reported that Ohtani’s Red Refractor was the highest-priced sports item in Goldin’s Summer Goldin 100 auction.

Shohei Ohtani Nears Dodgers Return Before Postseason

The timing gives the card sale another layer.

While one version of rookie Ohtani was changing hands for $2.44 million, the current version was working toward a return to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani advanced to coach-pitch batting practice on September 18 while rehabbing left knee and right biceps injuries, according to MLB.com’s Sonja Chen. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani responded well to the session as Los Angeles continued building him toward game action.

The Dodgers have said they expect Ohtani to return as a hitter before the regular season ends. His injured-list stint was backdated to September 8, making September 23 the earliest he can be activated. He is not expected to pitch again in 2026.

That leaves a remarkably short runway before October.

Los Angeles has already clinched the NL West, its 13th division title in 14 seasons, but Ohtani’s health remains one of the central questions surrounding a club trying to win a third consecutive World Series.

Eight years after the Red Refractor was produced, Ohtani’s career has moved far beyond the rookie-card speculation that surrounded his arrival from Japan.

The card market apparently has, too.