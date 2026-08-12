Tom Brady Sends Message to Parents After $704,550 Card Discovery

Tom Brady has seen the story of the long-lost trading card bearing his likeness that turned into a $704,550 payday, and it apparently has him wondering what might still be hiding at his parents’ house.

Brady shared a Topps post about the remarkable discovery to his Instagram Story on August 12, adding: “Mom | Dad please check the garage asap” along with three tongue-out emojis.

The post recounts how a collector’s girlfriend stumbled across a 2005 Topps Finest Tom Brady SuperFractor, initially taking to Reddit to ask a wonderfully understated question: “Is this good?”

It was considerably better than good.

The card was the one-of-one SuperFractor Die Cut No. 105 featuring Brady, and it ultimately sold through Goldin for $704,550 in December 2025. Goldin’s auction listing shows a $577,500 winning bid, with the buyer’s premium bringing the final price to $704,550 after 43 bids.

Brady’s reaction gives the story another fitting chapter: One of football’s most valuable athletes is now checking whether his own family might have overlooked some valuable cardboard.

Tom Brady Card Started With One Question on Reddit

The story began when Reddit user “pyttorii” posted a photograph of the card to the football cards subreddit.

“Is this good?” the post asked.

Collectors immediately recognized that this was not a typical Brady insert.

Commenters identified it as the 2005 Finest SuperFractor 1/1, with several urging the owner to be careful and contact a major auction house. One collector called an early Brady one-of-one “6 figures territory,” while another recommended Goldin specifically.

There was also temporary confusion after the card appeared on eBay for $50,000. The Reddit poster later clarified in the thread that the card had not sold there.

That proved to be a significant decision.

Less than two months later, the card reached Goldin and produced a final price more than 14 times that $50,000 figure. The auction house authenticated the card through PSA rather than assigning it a numerical condition grade.

Topps has continued celebrating the discovery, describing the SuperFractor as a card that had effectively been missing since its 2005 release.

Brady Has Become a Major Player in the Card Hobby

There is another reason Brady’s reaction fits so well: He is no longer merely the subject printed on high-dollar cards.

Brady is deeply involved in the collectibles business through CardVault by Tom Brady. He cofounded the current version of the company in 2024 and owns half of it, according to Front Office Sports reporting previously detailed by Heavy.

CardVault has been expanding its physical retail footprint, while Brady has regularly appeared at store openings and major hobby events. He has also spoken publicly about collecting cards as a child, including the Don Mattingly cards he kept in his own binder.

“My signature is on it and I’m behind it,” Brady told Front Office Sports of the business.

That background turns his Instagram joke into something more than a celebrity repost.

Brady knows exactly what old cards can become when scarcity, history and the right player collide.

And after seeing someone else turn a forgotten Brady card into $704,550, checking Mom and Dad’s garage suddenly doesn’t sound like such a bad idea.