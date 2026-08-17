Dodgers Star Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 1-of-1 Card Becomes 2nd-Most Expensive Ever

A one-of-a-kind Yoshinobu Yamamoto card has become the second-most expensive card of the Los Angeles Dodgers ace ever sold publicly.

The 2025 Topps Dynasty Autographed MLB Logo Patch card, featuring Yamamoto’s signature and a game-used MLB Logoman patch, sold through Goldin for $196,400. The card is serial-numbered 1-of-1.

That price trails only the $461,160 paid in March 2026 for Yamamoto’s 2024 Bowman Chrome Image Variation Autographs Superfractor rookie card. That card, also a 1-of-1, was graded BGS Mint 9 and drew 50 bids at Goldin.

For collectors, the latest result provides another indication that Yamamoto has moved into a different tier of the modern baseball card market.

Yamamoto’s $196,400 Card Has Several High-End Hobby Features

The appeal of the Topps Dynasty card is easy to see.

It combines three attributes collectors routinely chase at the highest end of the modern hobby: a 1-of-1 serial number, an autograph and a game-used MLB Logoman patch.

Unlike Yamamoto’s record-setting Bowman Chrome card, the Dynasty card is not from his 2024 rookie-card season. That makes the nearly $200,000 result particularly notable.

Rookie cards generally carry added significance for collectors, especially when combined with a coveted parallel such as a Superfractor. Yamamoto’s record card checked both of those boxes and featured his autograph as well.

The Dynasty sale shows that demand is not limited to Yamamoto’s rookie material. A visually distinctive 1-of-1 with premium memorabilia can still command six figures.

The jump is also striking compared with another prominent Yamamoto 1-of-1 sale from late 2025. A rare autographed Yamamoto card pulled by New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns sold for $72,000 at Fanatics Collect. MLB.com later cited that sale while chronicling the high-end Dodgers card market.

At $196,400, the latest Dynasty sale is more than twice that amount.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Card Market Has Changed Quickly

Yamamoto’s rise in the hobby has coincided with his rapid accumulation of major-league accomplishments.

After arriving from Japan, the right-hander helped the Dodgers win the 2024 World Series. His profile climbed even higher in 2025, when he delivered a dominant postseason and earned World Series MVP honors.

Among his October highlights was a complete game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series. He then made three appearances in the World Series and ultimately recorded the final outs of the championship in relief. Sports Illustrated noted that his postseason run preceded the record $461,160 sale of his Bowman Chrome rookie Superfractor.

By August 2026, Yamamoto remained one of the Dodgers’ top starters. ESPN listed him at 12-7 with a 2.60 ERA, 136 strikeouts and a 0.89 WHIP for the season.

That combination of performance, team prominence and international appeal helps explain why elite Yamamoto cards are now reaching prices once reserved for a much smaller group of modern baseball stars.

The $196,400 Dynasty card did not threaten his individual record. But for a non-rookie issue to approach $200,000 is significant on its own.

For now, Yamamoto has a clear top two: the $461,160 Bowman Chrome Superfractor and the newly sold $196,400 Topps Dynasty MLB Logoman autograph.

And the gap between those cards and the rest of his market is becoming another measure of how quickly Yamamoto’s standing in the hobby has grown.