One of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Most Valuable Rookie Cards Still Hasn’t Been Found

One of the biggest Yoshinobu Yamamoto rookie cards ever produced is still out there — and comparable cards suggest finding it could result in a six-figure payday.

Topps confirmed on August 10 that the redemption for Yamamoto’s one-of-one 2024 Topps Chrome Update MLB Rookie Debut Patch Autograph remains unredeemed nearly two years after the product’s release. That means the redemption is apparently still sitting inside an unopened pack somewhere.

And this isn’t simply another Yamamoto autograph.

The one-of-one card incorporates the special MLB Debut patch Yamamoto wore during his first Major League appearance and pairs it with his autograph. Since then, the Los Angeles Dodgers ace has become a World Series MVP and one of baseball’s premier pitchers.

Exactly what his missing card would sell for is impossible to know.

But there are some remarkable comparisons.

What Could Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Rookie Debut Patch Be Worth?

Start with Jackson Holliday.

Holliday’s one-of-one Rookie Debut Patch Autograph from the same 2024 Topps Chrome Update release sold through Fanatics Collect for $198,000 in March 2025. Fanatics said the sale established a record for the most expensive Holliday card.

Then there is the card that took the entire program to another level.

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes’ one-of-one Rookie Debut Patch Autograph sold for $1.11 million in March 2025 after an 11-year-old collector found it in a pack on Christmas morning. MLB reported at the time that only five baseball cards had ever sold for more, according to Topps.

Yamamoto shouldn’t automatically be valued alongside Skenes. That auction developed into an extraordinary hobby event, and every one-of-one card ultimately has to establish its own market.

But Holliday’s $198,000 sale provides a particularly interesting benchmark.

A six-figure result for Yamamoto is at least plausible based on sales from the same Debut Patch program, particularly given what Yamamoto has accomplished since collectors first began opening 2024 Chrome Update.

Yamamoto’s Card Has Only Become More Interesting

When Yamamoto made his MLB debut against the San Diego Padres in Seoul on March 21, 2024, much of his appeal was based on what collectors believed he might become.

The Dodgers had committed 12 years and $325 million to the Japanese star before he threw a Major League pitch.

There is considerably less projection involved now.

Yamamoto won 2025 World Series MVP after going 3-0 with a 1.02 ERA over 17 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. He won Games 2 and 6 as a starter before coming out of the bullpen in Game 7 to help finish the Dodgers’ championship run. He also finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting that season.

That résumé matters in a market where the player’s career can dramatically affect demand for a rookie card.

And unlike a conventional autograph or numbered parallel, there cannot be another Yamamoto card carrying that particular patch from that particular game. The Rookie Debut Patch concept was built around the patch worn in the player’s first MLB appearance, with each resulting autograph card made as a one-of-one.

The Winning Pack Could Still Be Sitting Unopened

There is one wrinkle worth emphasizing.

The physical Yamamoto Debut Patch card itself isn’t necessarily inside an unopened box. Topps says the redemption for the card remains in 2024 Topps Chrome Update product.

For whoever eventually finds that redemption, the distinction probably won’t feel particularly important.

Skenes showed just how far the market can go for the right player and the right one-of-one. Holliday demonstrated that another top card from the same release could approach $200,000.

Neither sale tells us what Yamamoto’s card is worth.

They do explain why, nearly two years after 2024 Topps Chrome Update arrived, one unopened pack could still contain one of the most consequential Yamamoto rookie-card pulls in the hobby.