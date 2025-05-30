Carlo Ancelotti Reveals ‘Real Madrid’ Vision For Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti is five days into the start of his tenure as manager of the Brazilian national team. He revealed his staff and first set of players ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June, but also showed he has a specific vision for Brazil that connects to Real Madrid.

Ancelotti departed from Real Madrid to accept the national team job, leaving the Spanish giant after four seasons. It was second stint with the club, having first managed them from 2013 to 2015. His return saw him go from 2021 to 2025, as his entire time with the club saw him win three UEFA Champions League titles, two FIFA Club World Cups, and two La Liga titles.

During an interview with Marca, Ancelotti provided the outlook on how he wants Brazil to play under him as he gets ready for his debut on June 5.

“My Brazil will play like Real Madrid, but not like Real Madrid this year, rather like Real Madrid last year,” he told Marca. “That’s what I want.”

2024 saw the peak of Real Madrid, taking home five titles as it marked their best year. 2025 saw them regress due to departures of key players and injuries, losing in the Champions League quarterfinals and finishing runners-up in La Liga.

“The results were not as expected,” he said of his departure from Madrid. “The team’s play wasn’t good either. It was bound to happen.”

What Lies Ahead for Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti is well aware of the big challenge he has when it comes to managing Brazil.

Since winning the FIFA World Cup in 2002, the five-time champions have since lost in the quarterfinals in four of the last five editions. Their best finish in that stretch was when they hosted the tournament in 2014, finishing fourth place after losing 7-1 to Germany and 3-0 to the Netherlands.

Brazil has struggled to get over the hump in the last two decades. Despite this, Ancelotti is confident that he can lead them to glory in 2026.

“It’s the best national team in the world,” he said. “That’s not just my opinion, it’s the five stars on their shirts. No other national team can match them. Now I’ve got the challenge of winning the sixth. I fully accept the challenge of bringing the sixth World Cup to Brazil, but to do so we need the whole country to be behind us.

“Brazil has to get behind the national team, the players need to feel supported, they need to be humble and stick together. Without humility, there’s not much you can do. The World Cup is different from any club title. It’s a feeling of having a country behind you, and that’s why it’s always appealed to me. I’m here to make Brazil champions again, I accept that and I’m convinced we can do it.”

Ancelotti brings a resume that is more than deserving of managing one of the most talented national teams in the world. He will get to coach the best Brazilians there is like Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Casemiro, Allison, and Marquinhos among several others. His vision for the team is ambitious, and he will get to work on building it very soon.

Brazil will play two qualifying matches in June, facing Ecuador on the road on June 5 at 7 p.m. ET. After that, they will host Paraguay on June 10 at 8:45 p.m. ET.