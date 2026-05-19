Cavaliers Coach Kenny Atkinson Sends Strong Message After Knicks Injury News

The Cleveland Cavaliers may not know what they’re facing until the final moments before tipoff.

The New York Knicks are delaying a final decision on OG Anunoby’s availability for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, leaving Cleveland to prepare for multiple scenarios ahead of a critical series opener.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown said the team’s medical staff will determine Anunoby’s status after his pregame warmup.

“Knicks medical staff will make final decision on OG Anunoby after he warms up,” SNY’s Ian Begley reported on X, relaying Brown’s comments.

Anunoby is officially listed as probable with a right hamstring strain, but the late evaluation means the Cavaliers won’t have clarity until just before the game begins.

Kenny Atkinson Sets Cavaliers’ Mindset Entering Game 1

For Cleveland, the uncertainty is just one part of the challenge.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson acknowledged the broader context entering the series — including New York’s rest advantage and current momentum.

“We know they have a massive rest advantage. We know they’re massively favored in the series,” Atkinson said during his pregame press conference. “From our perspective, we’ve got to halt their momentum. That starts tonight.”

The message reflects Cleveland’s approach heading into Game 1 — focused less on variables and more on execution.

OG Anunoby Status Complicates Cavaliers Game Plan

Still, Anunoby’s availability remains a key variable.

The 28-year-old forward missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers but returned as a full participant in practice Monday, signaling progress.

The Knicks, however, have opted against a firm pregame declaration, choosing instead to evaluate him after warmups.

That leaves Cleveland preparing for two distinct scenarios — facing a full-strength Knicks lineup or one adjusting without a key two-way contributor.

Cavaliers Must Prepare for Anunoby’s Two-Way Impact

If Anunoby plays, his impact could be significant.

Across eight playoff games, he is averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 61.9% from the field and 53.8% from three-point range.

His defensive versatility, in particular, presents a challenge for Cleveland’s offense, which will rely heavily on its perimeter creators to generate scoring opportunities.

Mike Brown Non-Committal on Anunoby Minutes

Even if Anunoby is cleared, his role remains uncertain.

Brown said he has not discussed potential minute restrictions with the medical staff.

“I don’t know because I haven’t talked to the medical team,” Brown said. “But after he gets done working out, they will definitely let me know.”

That uncertainty adds another layer for Cleveland, which may need to adjust quickly depending on how Anunoby looks early in the game.

Game 1 Preview: Urgency Meets Uncertainty

The Cavaliers enter Game 1 looking to seize early control of the series, but the lack of clarity surrounding Anunoby adds complexity to their preparation.

Atkinson’s message, however, remains straightforward — stop the Knicks’ momentum.

Whether Anunoby plays or not, Cleveland’s approach will be tested immediately.

And with the final decision coming just before tipoff, Game 1 may begin with more questions than answers.