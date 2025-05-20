Warriors Floated as Landing Spot for NBA Champion Guard

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are both staring at summer crossroads—one trying to squeeze another title from the Stephen Curry era, the other trying to balance a sky-high payroll without Jayson Tatum. So when Logan Murdock of The Ringer floated Derrick White as a potential target for the Warriors, ears perked up.

Appearing on The Zach Lowe Show, Murdock said the Warriors are “looking at” White this offseason, citing him as the kind of high-IQ, two-way player who could elevate Golden State’s backcourt.

“Another guy that I think you should look at for the Warriors going forward is Derrick White… I think that’s something the Warriors are looking at right now.”

Warriors Looking to Reload Around Steph

Let’s be honest: time isn’t exactly on the Warriors’ side. Curry just wrapped his age-36 season, and Draymond Green isn’t getting any younger. They already made their big swing trading for Jimmy Butler, and if they’re serious about contending, they need one more piece. White fits the mold—elite defender, spot-up shooter, secondary playmaker. He just wrapped a career year with the Celtics, hitting 38.4% from deep and making his second straight All-Defensive team.

He’s exactly the kind of player who thrives in Golden State’s system. High motor, no ego, can guard up or down. Curry wouldn’t have to carry the entire perimeter load, and Steve Kerr would finally have a guard who can hit a corner three and switch across three positions.

Celtics Facing Cap Crunch, Trade Pressure

For Boston, the interest in White is less about fit and more about flexibility. They’re staring down a projected $500+ million roster thanks to the luxury tax and supermax extensions. With Tatum sidelined indefinitely due to his Achilles injury, the Celtics might be forced to shed salary—and White, despite being a fan favorite, is one of their most movable high-value contracts.

A package centered on Jonathan Kuminga and future draft picks could be enough to start the conversation. Kuminga offers Boston a young, athletic forward who could hold down the wing while Tatum rehabs. The Warriors control their first-rounders from 2026–2029, and those picks could be golden for a Celtics team suddenly looking toward long-term viability.

A Perfect Fit—or a Pipe Dream?

Would the Celtics actually move White, who’s become a tone-setter in their locker room? That depends on how aggressive Brad Stevens wants to be in reshaping a win-now roster around injured stars. And for the Warriors, this would mean parting with both youth and draft capital—something they’ve resisted in recent years.

Still, the fit is there. The motivation is there. And if White becomes available, Golden State will be in line.

Because if the Warriors want another ring, moves like this could make all the difference.