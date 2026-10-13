Celtics Likely Keeping Former Lottery Pick on Roster

The Boston Celtics have pretty much set their roster at this point, with 14 players signed to contracts that leave the team with a scant $1.7 million left under the luxury tax threshold. The Celtics are bent on staying below that number–just about $200 million–because it will give the team added flexibility to bring in players next summer and remove the franchise from the dreaded “repeater tax” list, a list the team joined in and around the 2024 NBA championship, which required something of a spending spree to both win and (attempt to) defend.

The Celtics are not likely to add a 15th player until much later in the season, if at all. In the meantime, they do have three two-way spots, which can be used on players splitting time between the NBA roster and the G League. Two of those are filled, with Dillon Mitchell and Amari Williams already on board. Now, the third very well could go to former lottery pick Devin Carter.

Celtics Still Filling 1 Spot

Carter was the 13th pick in the 2024 NBA draft by the Kings, but was abruptly cut after two seasons during which he was unable to find a consistent role with the team. The Celtics picked him up as a low-risk, high-reward bargain, and would like to keep him on. Carter has averaged just 6.4 points and 40.1% shooting in two seasons, but still has potential as a two-way combo guard who was compared to the Celtics’ own Derrick White.

According to Souichi Terada of MassLive, Carter is in position to earn that final two-way.

From Terada: “As of now, it appears guard Devin Carter has the best shot at that two-way contract. Carter has been sick recently, which is poor timing considering he’s playing for an open roster slot. But he impressed in the win over the Cavaliers last week, finishing with 17 points and showing some impressive flashes offensively.”

Devin Carter: ‘Everything’s Top Class’

Carter is on an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics, and is still competing for the two-way role. But he is the favorite and has been very complimentary of the organization.

Said Carter: “Everything’s top class. Great players, great guys as off the court. That matters just as much as who they are on the court. But, the coaching staff’s great. Front office great. Everybody wants to work. Everybody shows up with the mindset ready to get better. So I think that’s a a big thing in a winning organization.”