Champions League Draw Serves Up Blockbuster Matches for 2026-27

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League draw has delivered plenty of heavyweight matchups, with Europe’s biggest clubs now knowing exactly who stands between them and a place in the knockout rounds. The league-phase draw in Monaco paired 36 teams with eight different opponents, and several of the competition’s favorites were handed some particularly difficult assignments.

Rather than traditional groups, each team will play eight matches — four at home and four away — against opponents from all four seeding pots. Here is a closer look at the draws for seven of the biggest names in the competition.

Champions League Draw Delivers Huge Matches for Europe’s Elite

Paris Saint-Germain

Home: Barcelona, AS Roma, Galatasaray, Slovan Bratislava

Away: Manchester City, Aston Villa, Villarreal, Como

The defending champions could hardly have asked for a more eye-catching league phase. PSG will welcome Barcelona to Paris but must travel to Manchester City, while Aston Villa and Villarreal also provide difficult away assignments. The trips to Como and home meeting with Slovan Bratislava offer some balance, but there is no shortage of high-profile games for Luis Enrique’s side.

Barcelona

Home: Manchester City, Aston Villa, Feyenoord, Como

Away: Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting CP, Galatasaray, Sabah

Barcelona’s draw is almost the mirror image of PSG’s, with the two European giants meeting again in the league phase. Hansi Flick’s team will also host Manchester City, giving supporters two of the most attractive games of the entire draw. Barcelona’s full Champions League draw also includes trips to PSG and Sporting CP, making this a demanding schedule despite the more manageable games against Como and Sabah.

Real Madrid

Home: Inter Milan, PSV Eindhoven, RB Leipzig, LASK

Away: Arsenal, AS Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, AEK Athens

Real Madrid have been handed another difficult European campaign from the outset. Inter Milan will visit the Santiago Bernabéu, while Arsenal awaits in London in what could be one of the league phase’s biggest games. Roma and Leipzig add further quality, although LASK and AEK Athens provide comparatively more favorable assignments.

Arsenal

Home: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lille, Sabah

Away: Bayern Munich, Real Betis, Napoli, Slavia Prague

Arsenal have arguably received one of the toughest draws among the Pot 1 clubs. Real Madrid will come to the Emirates, while Mikel Arteta’s team must travel to Bayern Munich and Napoli. Dortmund and Lille also bring considerable European experience, meaning Arsenal will have little room for error if they want to finish among the top eight.

Manchester City

Home: Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting CP, Napoli, AEK Athens

Away: Barcelona, Porto, RB Leipzig, Lens

Manchester City’s league phase includes two enormous games against PSG and Barcelona. The Etihad will host the reigning European champions, while City travel to Barcelona for another meeting between two clubs accustomed to playing deep into the competition. Porto, Leipzig and Napoli should also provide serious tests.

Bayern Munich

Home: Arsenal, Real Betis, Bodø/Glimt, Slavia Prague

Away: Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, Lille, Viking

Bayern will face Arsenal at home and make trips to both Atlético Madrid and Manchester United. The German champions will also have to deal with an away trip to Viking, one of the competition’s debutants, while Bodø/Glimt and Slavia Prague provide two other intriguing matchups. Bayern’s official reaction to the Champions League draw highlighted the challenge of facing two Pot 1-caliber opponents.

Inter Milan

Home: Liverpool, Club Brugge, Shakhtar Donetsk, VfB Stuttgart

Away: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Feyenoord, Slovan Bratislava

Inter have been given a particularly demanding set of away fixtures. A trip to Real Madrid stands out immediately, while Dortmund and Feyenoord provide two more difficult European tests. At home, Liverpool should be the headline attraction, with Inter also welcoming Club Brugge, Shakhtar Donetsk and Stuttgart.

The eight-match league phase begins with Matchday 1 running from September 8-10, followed by seven more matchdays through January 2027. UEFA has said the exact dates and kickoff times for every fixture will be announced no later than Saturday, August 29, so supporters will not have to wait much longer to find out when these blockbuster games will actually be played.

The matchups are set, the biggest clubs know their opponents and the countdown to another Champions League campaign has officially begun.