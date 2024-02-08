Oklahoma City Thunder Trade for Former All-Star

The Oklahoma City Thunder have completed a trade to acquire forward Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for guard Tre Mann and forward Davis Bertans, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing a trade to send G Tre Mann and F Davis Bertans to the Charlotte Hornets for Gordon Hayward, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8R72JA5SGR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Hayward has been battling injuries in recent seasons, and has not played in a game since December 26. However, when he is healthy, he has been a productive player. In 25 games this season, Hayward is averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.1% from three.

The 33-year-old veteran is set to make $31.5 million this season on an expiring contract and will become a free agent this summer. Hayward was an All-Star during the 2016-17 season when he was a member of the the Utah Jazz, where he was drafted and spent the first seven years of his career.

The Good, the Bad, the Risky of Hayward

The Thunder have been one of the best teams in the league this season. They have a 35-16 record and are currently tied for first in a very competitive western conference. Additionally, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a MVP candidate and Chet Holmgren is in the running for Rookie of the Year.

Hayward, when healthy, will provide depth and bench scoring for a team with legitimate title-hopes. He is still a very good catch and shoot player, hitting just over 40% of his catch and shoot threes, on two attempts per game.

He is also very effective operating in the paint. Hayward averages two paint touches per game and is shooting 68% on paint touches.

There are limits to his game, as well. Hayward’s pull up shooting has been abysmal in recent years. This year, he is shooting 16.7% on pull up threes. Last year he took 0.7 pull up threes per game on average, hitting them just 27.8% of the time. For reference, during his last season in Utah he shot 41.7% on 1.6 pull up three point attempts per game.

Hayward is also having the least productive year of his Hornet’s career in terms of isolation scoring, where he ranks in the 15th percentile in the league. Isolation has never been a massive part of Hayward’s game, but his efficiency has declined there in each of the past two seasons.

It is also impossible to ignore his unfortunate injury history. Since fracturing his leg during his first game with the Boston Celtics, Hayward has missed extended time due to a slew of injuries. And, as previously noted, has been out due to a calf injury since late December.

However, when healthy, he should bring productive play off the bench and veteran leadership to a young Thunder team that has been outperforming expectations all year.

Other OKC Buzz

Jake Fischer reported for Yahoo Sports that multiple teams, like the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, have reached out to the Thunder “attempting to trade future first-round pick swaps or packages of second-round picks to acquire extra first-round selections.”

Brett Siegel of Clutch Points reported that “The Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to hold off on making any major roster additions at this time, sources said. Sam Presti and Co. will evaluate their options pertaining to Davis Bertans’ contract and Josh Giddey’s future based on how this year’s team finishes the season.” Now that Bertans is on his way to Charlotte, that may be it for the Thunder.