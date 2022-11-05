Bears Linked to ‘Nearly Uncoverable’ Receiver in 2023

The Chicago Bears have eight draft picks in the 2023 draft, and they’re surely set to use at least one of those on a wide receiver.

Many analysts believe the Bears may target a wideout in Rounds 1 or 2 to give quarterback Justin Fields another formidable weapon. After trading for receiver Chase Claypool, the Bears WR corps is stronger, as Claypool and Darnell Mooney should form a solid duo. But Fields and the Bears offense could use another threat, particularly one who excels at creating separation.

The scouting department at Bleacher Report consisting of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder put together a 2023 mock draft based on each team’s current records combined with the remaining opponent strength of schedule of their opponents and deduced Chicago could add the perfect pick at receiver in Round 1.

Bears Land USC WR Jordan Addison in Bleacher Report’s Mock Draft

JORDAN ADDISON GOES THE DISTANCE 😱 pic.twitter.com/sh62Bcomdl — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 11, 2022

In Bleacher Report’s latest mock, the Bears picked 12th in Round 1, and nabbed USC’s Jordan Addison, who the BR’s scouting department called “the class’ best wide receiver at running routes and creating separation.”

Addison “is nearly uncoverable, even in tight spaces,” and “he can upgrade the Bears passing offense and help take Justin Fields to a new level,” Klassen said. “At 6’0″ and 175 pounds, Addison is a bit smaller than the others at the top of this class. What he lacks in size he makes up for with outrageous explosiveness and light feet.”

The talented USC wideout has been dealing with a leg issue in recent weeks, but he has no red flags in the injury department, another plus.

“Addison knows how to climb the ladder and fight for the ball despite his slight frame,” the BR crew added. “Addison gives the Bears an explosive threat who they can feed targets to and is exactly the type of player the offense is currently missing.”

Jordan Addison Predicted to Climb Draft Boards

The junior spent his freshman and sophomore seasons playing at Pittsburgh, transferring to USC in May of 2022. As a freshman at Pitt, he led the team led in receptions (60), receiving yards (666) and touchdowns (four), and followed it up with a standout sophomore campaign.

In 2021, Addison won the Biletnikoff Award, which is doled out to college football’s most outstanding receiver each year after amassing 1,593 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 100 receptions (15.9 avg.) in 14 games. He also had 56 yards and a score on seven carries that year.

He transferred to USC after winning the award, and has 39 receptions for 585 yards and seven TDs in seven games so far. Initial draft projections have Addison getting taken early in the second round, but some draft experts think his stock is climbing fast.

Per Dane Brugler of The Athletic: “Addison debuted at No. 34 on my initial top-50 draft board in August, and he should continue to climb. Although he doesn’t hit the desired size measurables, the NFL is hungry for playmakers, and teams have shown they are willing to sacrifice when it comes to size. A sub-180-pound receiver has been drafted in the top 20 in each of the last two years: DeVonta Smith in 2021 and Jahan Dotson in 2022.”

If Addison can stay healthy, he’d be an intriguing option for the Bears. It’s early, of course, but it’s fun to think about the spark he could give Chicago’s offense.