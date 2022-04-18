Bears May Have Chance to Trade for 2021 All-Pro WR

It’s a slim chance, but at least one analyst is encouraging the Chicago Bears to address their dire need at wide receiver by attempting to acquire San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Deebo Samuel via trade.

An April 18 tweet by ESPN insider Adam Schefter stated both Samuel and Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown are “not expected to participate in their teams’ on-field off-season programs because they want new contracts.”

The wide receiver market has exploded in recent months, led by the Miami Dolphins signing ex-Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill to a four-year, $120 million contract. It was a deal David Lombardi of The Athletic thinks could “set the stage” for the 49ers to negotiate with Samuel. According to a subsequent April 18 report by ESPN, Samuel “would forego a $50,000 workout bonus if he skips the Niners’ program.”

If the Niners and the 26-year-old wide receiver can’t come to an agreement on a new deal, should the Bears try to acquire him? At least one analyst thinks so.

Bears Should ‘Come Up With Trade Offer’ for Samuel, Analyst Says

The Draft Network’s Bryan Perez noted via Twitter he thinks the Bears should “come up with a trade offer” for Samuel “that makes sense.”

If the 49ers don’t want to pay Deebo Samuel, I’m sure the #Bears can come up with a trade offer that makes sense. Deebo is worth every penny he’s asking for and would completely change the outlook for Chicago in 2022 and beyond. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) April 18, 2022

What might it take to acquire the wideout with the skillset of a running back in a trade? Perez noted he thinks two picks in Round 2 could be enough for the Niners to part ways with the talented dual-threat.

The Bears currently have the No. 39 and No. 48 overall picks in the draft this year, both of which are in the second round. They also have first- and second-round selections in 2023, but that could change. Considering the Chiefs acquired 2022 first-, second- and fourth-round picks in addition to 2023 fourth- and sixth-rounders for Hill, it would likely take more than just two second rounders for the Bears to pry Samuel away from San Francisco.

It would also take money for a new deal, which Chicago will have plenty of in 2023. Spotrac has the Bears projected to be $122,657,787 over the salary cap next season, which will be enough to pay multiple top free agents. Samuel is still on his rookie deal in 2022, so paying him this coming season and beyond would be the easy part.

But with Chicago’s new general manager Ryan Poles taking a very conservative approach so far in free agency, a move like this seems as unlikely as it gets.

Samuel Is Coming Off All-Pro 2021 Season With 49ers

The 36th overall pick for the 49ers in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, Samuel amassed 1,405 yards receiving on 77 catches last year, also leading the NFL in yards per reception with 18.2. He racked up 14 total touchdowns (six receiving, eight rushing) and added an additional 365 yards on the ground.

He was the NFL’s third-highest graded WR from PFF in 2021 behind Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, earning a 90.2 overall grade on offense. He also averaged over 10 yards after the catch and 6.2 yards per rush last year, both of which are impressive numbers.

A dynamic weapon in both the running and passing games, there’s little doubt Samuel would be a game-changer for the team and second-year quarterback Justin Fields — but the Bears aren’t quite in a place where they have the roster — or the draft capital — to make this move right now.

It’s been a wild an unpredictable offseason, so Deebo’s situation is worth keeping an eye on, but Bears fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

True: Deebo Samuel is a stud and the 49ers would be dumb to trade him Also true: The #Bears have way too many needs to make a win-now move like trading top draft capital for someone who needs to get extended soon — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 18, 2022

