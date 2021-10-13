Bears Sign LB, Promote Another to Active Roster Amid Injury Issues

The Chicago Bears have added a few reinforcements at linebacker.

The Bears elevated pass rusher Sam Kamara to the 53-man roster in the wake of linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu’s season-ending injury, as first reported by Tom Pelissero on October 12. The move was confirmed when the waiver wire hit later in the day.

The Bears also re-signed LB Rashad Smith to the practice squad after seeing kicker Brian Johnson get poached by the New Orleans Saints. Smith landed on Chicago’s practice squad last season before also spending time on the active rosters of both the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. He wound up back with the Bears on the PS this season, and he was released on October 5 before being re-signed again heading into Week 6, where he’ll take the spot vacated by Johnson.

Sam Kamara: Stats & Background

Kamara, who attended Stony Brook from 2016-2020, played in 41 games in college, accumulating 110 total tackles (24 for loss), 15 sacks and two forced fumbles. The Bears saw something they liked in him, and after a strong showing in the preseason this year, he made the practice squad. Kamara tallied six tackles, three quarterback hits and a sack in his three preseason appearances.

“I am ecstatic to be a Bear. However, I felt like I was overlooked by the other teams. It was as if I didn’t belong,” Kamara said after the NFL draft, via Marcus Borden of My Central Jersey.

Now, he’ll have a chance to show that he does belong. Kamara is versatile enough to play as an edge rusher, as well as at the outside linebacker position. He could rush the passer from the line as a DL, as well. With Attaochu out, OLB is the safe bet, but his versatility is a definite asset.

Kamara’s Promotion Over Charles Snowden Was Interesting

With Attaochu out for the year, second-year pass rusher Trevis Gipson is going to get an opportunity to shine. Kamara will likely see limited snaps as a result, but it’s telling that the Bears chose to roll with Kamara over former Virginia standout Charles Snowden, who also made the Bears’ 16-player practice squad.

Snowden was one of the more highly-praised UDFA signings for the Bears this offseason, but Kamara’s malleability on the line coupled with his hard work has clearly impressed Chicago’s coaches.

“Kamara said outside linebacker coach Bill Shuey has been impressed with his willingness to learn the edge pass rush position, which also requires him to drop into coverage. Kamara was quick to point out that he will play anywhere the coaches ask so that he can make the team,” Borden reported in May of 2021.

Now, Kamara will get the chance he has always dreamed of, and his first game will be a big one when the Bears host the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field Week 6.

