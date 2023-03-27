Bears Hold Official Visit With Athletic Freak DL: Report

One of the fastest-rising defensive line prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class has taken an official in-house visit with the Chicago Bears.

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Bears have hosted Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore for a top 30 visit as they look to iron out their prospect board before the start of the draft on April 27. He is the eighth prospect reported to have an official in-house visit with the Bears of their allotted 30.

The 6-foot-2, 282-pound Adebawore has been flying up draft boards ever since his impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine in early March. He recorded the fastest-ever time in the 40-yard dash (4.49 seconds) by a prospect weighing at least 270 pounds and received high marks in just about every other measurable athletic category. He also projects to be a 3-technique defensive tackle in the NFL, which is currently at the top of the Bears’ priority list for 2023 roster needs.

The Bears already met at least once with Adebawore during the pre-draft process with Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reporting they spoke at Northwestern’s pro day.

Adebawore has been projected to go anywhere from late in the first round to the middle parts of the second round in the draft. There is a chance he could be available for the Bears when they make their first pick of the second round at No. 53 overall, but his rising draft stock could force them to trade up farther if they want to lock him down.

Adetomiwa Adebawore Spoke to Bears About 3-Tech

Adebawore had relatively modest production during his two seasons as a starter for the Wildcats’ defense, tallying 74 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles over 24 games, but his freakish physical attributes are hard to ignore when considering his potential for NFL defenses. He has the strength and power to man a variety of roles on the interior — including the Bears’ coveted 3-tech role — but also has the length (34-inch arms) to line up against offensive tackles and work off the edge.

To be clear, though, the Bears would absolutely be looking at Adebawore as the new “engine” for their defense. According to SB Nation’s Inside NU, he even said he spoke with the Bears about the 3-technique role specifically when they met during his pro day and understands how pivotal that role is to a 4-3 defensive scheme like Chicago’s.

“That’s the most important guy,” Adebawore said, via Inside NU.

Bears Also Add Top 30 Visit With WR Jayden Reed

The Bears aren’t only focusing on defense when it comes to their in-house visits. According to Bears insider Daniel Greenberg, the team also has a top 30 visit with Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed on the books for the first week of April.

Reed had a breakout season for the Spartans in 2021 with 59 receptions for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns and added another 55 catches for 636 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also fielded more than 35 punts and kickoffs as a return specialist during his four-year collegiate career, making him a multi-purpose weapon for NFL suitors. The Bears might not be willing to invest Day 1 or Day 2 picks into the receiver position with three starters — D.J. Moore, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney — on their roster, but Reed could potentially be a target for them on the third day of the draft.

Here’s the full list of prospects reported to have Top 30 visits scheduled with the Bears:

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern: (Per Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network)

Deslin Alexandre, DL, Pittsburgh: (Per Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network)

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia: (Per Ryan Poles in his March 16 press conference)

Ricky Stromberg, OC, Arkansas: (Per Bleav Network)

Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland: (Per Justin Melo of The Draft Network)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State: (Per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors)

Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State: (Per Bears insider Daniel Greenberg)

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia: (Per Jacquie Franciulli of 247 Sports)