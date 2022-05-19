Akiem Hicks’ Cryptic Social Media Activity Gets Bears & Packers Fans Riled

Akiem Hicks accidentally set fans of the Chicago Bears off after sharing an image on his Instagram page on May 18.

Hicks, who is currently still a free agent, became a fan favorite during his six seasons with the team. Thus, when he shared a photo of himself in a Bears uniform sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, many fans wondered if it meant he could be re-signing with Chicago. He promptly deleted the image, but not before creating a mini-uproar on social media.

Analyst Daniel Greenberg captured a screenshot of the photo on Twitter:

Akiem Hicks just posted this on Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bh2Uzmm7YV — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 18, 2022

Many Bears fans hoped it might signal a return to the Windy City, while some wondered if it might mean he could be joining the rival Packers. Hicks weighed in himself a few hours after, providing an explanation for the image and why he shared it.

Hicks: ‘Didn’t Mean to Get Your Hopes Up’

Hicks had 5.0 sacks, five hurries, five QB hits and 15 pressures in 304 snaps and nine games at defensive tackle for the Bears last season, per PFF. The 32-year-old defensive lineman missed seven games due to groin and ankle injuries last year, and he has missed 20 games over his last three seasons.

Despite recent injury issues, many fans still want him back in Chicago due to his on-field ferocity and unique personality.

Others wondered whether Hicks might be heading to Green Bay:

Likely seeing the reaction to his deleted post, Hicks took to Twitter to respond.

“My bad,” Hicks tweeted later on May 18. “I didn’t mean to get your hopes up. I was just lookin through some old pictures on the way to the gym.”

My bad yaw. I didn’t mean to get your hopes up. I was just lookin through some old pictures on the way to the gym. pic.twitter.com/VJuE0kZ4Xb — akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) May 19, 2022

There are legitimate reasons fans of both the Bears and Packers would be interested in where Hicks lands. The veteran D-lineman has played quite well as a Bear against the team’s rivals in the North.

In his 10 games against the Packers while wearing a Bears uniform, Hicks has amassed 3.0 sacks, 11 QB hits, five tackles-for-loss, a forced fumble and one pass defensed.

“Beating the guy across town, you like to have bragging rights,” Hicks said about playing against the Packers in December of 2021, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “You like to be able to talk trash. That’s what we play sports for — to compete and have fun.”

Hicks’ Return to Chicago Still Unlikely

Hicks started 77 games for Chicago since singing with the team as a free agent in 2016. He had 247 total tackles (51 for loss), 88 QB hits, 31.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in that span.

The Bears have added former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones this offseason, but they still haven’t found a replacement the caliber of Hicks. A return is possible — it just doesn’t seem likely at this point.

“The unfortunate reality of our business sometimes is that no matter what you do, no matter what situation you put yourself in, all good things come to an end,” Hicks said in December 2021.

“I’ve appreciated these last six years playing here in Chicago,” he added. “I would challenge you to find another person on this team that has bled and fought and lived and died with this team the way that I have. Whatever comes from that, I accept.”

