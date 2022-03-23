Recent Bears Addition Has Warning for His New Teammates

Al-Quadin Muhammad is more familiar with the defense new Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus plans to install than any of the team’s incumbent players — and he has a significant warning they’ll all want to heed.

Muhammad, who played with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-2021, when Eberflus also served as his defensive coordinator, followed his former DC to the Windy City and should help fill the void left by Khalil Mack, who was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers on March 16.

Muhammad signed a two-year, $10 million deal with a $1 million signing bonus and $3.3 million guaranteed, and in his introductory press conference on March 20, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end had some revealing comments about Eberflus’ 4-3 defense, which he says takes some time to learn.

Muhammad: You’d Better Play Fast, or You Won’t Play

In his first meeting with the media since signing with the Bears, Muhammad talked about playing for Eberflus, and what Bears players who don’t know their new coach well can expect.

“I had to figure out the scheme,” Muhammad said about learning Eberflus’ defense in 2018. “I had to figure out the message that he was giving. And I had to figure out how to do it on a consistent basis. I had to figure out how to do it every day. I had to change my perspective, change my mindset and I had to really just buy in.”

During his four years playing in Indy, Muhammad played in 64 games, starting 25. In that span, he finished with 127 total tackles (88 solo, 22 for loss), 11.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Statistically, he got better the longer he was in Eberflus’ system, and his playing time increased every year as a result. When describing what Eberflus expects from his players on ‘D,’ Muhammad didn’t mince words.

“If you’re not playing at a fast pace, you’re not running to the ball, punching at the ball, stripping at the ball, just 11 guys to the ball, you’re not going to play,” the new Bears DE said. “I bought into that immediately and I train that way during the offseason. I train that way. Getting to the ball is always on my mind. That’s pretty much what he’s about, just having eight, nine, 10, all 11 guys to the ball.”

Muhammad’s Admiration for Eberflus Is Evident

Muhammad, who turns 28 at the end of March, also noted he enjoys playing for Eberflus because the coach’s passion for the game is evident.

“The appreciation I have for coach Eberflus is the love that he has for the game,” Muhammad said. “He’s the same guy every day. High-energy guy. He brings the juice. Nobody wants to win more than Eberflus and I think a lot of people around here are going to see that.”

That’s likely music to the ears of Bears fans, who haven’t seen their team win a playoff game since January 2011.

