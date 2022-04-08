Ex-Bears Starter Recruiting DL Akiem Hicks to NFC Powerhouse

New Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson is trying to bring one of his former Chicago Bears teammates to L.A.

Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams this offseason, a deal that features a $14 million signing bonus and $30.75 million guaranteed, per Spotrac. The Bears had a contentious final year with A-Rob, who they franchise tagged in 2021, instead of inking him to a long-term deal. Rams coach Sean McVay saw an opportunity to add another weapon on offense for quarterback Matthew Stafford, and he snatched Robinson up. Now, it appears A-Rob is trying to bring a former Bears fan favorite with him.

On April 7, Robinson took to Twitter, tagging Hicks in his tweet while utilizing a few telling emoji: a pair of wide eyes and a palm tree.

Would Hicks like playing for the reigning Super Bowl champs on a D-line that includes three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald? His response suggests he might.

Hicks Responds to Robinson’s Tweet

Hicks responded to A-Rob on April 8, tweeting the following gif:

The 32-year-old defensive lineman certainly doesn’t seem opposed to the idea of playing in warm, sunny Los Angeles, where he would be reunited with ex-Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd and play on a defense that includes multiple All-Pros, including Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Hicks didn’t miss a game in his first three years with the Bears, but injuries have plagued him since 2019. He missed 11 games in 2019 with knee and elbow injuries, and while he played 15 out of 16 games in 2020, he missed seven games last season, largely due to ankle and groin issues.

The veteran D-lineman can still be a force when healthy, though. He had 3.5 sacks, five tackles-for-loss and nine quarterback hits in his nine starts last year, and he also had 15 pressures and five hurries, per PFF, so he can still get into the backfield.

Robinson Is Loving L.A. So Far

After four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars followed by four years in Chicago, Robinson is excited to be a part of a perennial Super Bowl contender.

“It’s a great winning culture,” Robinson told the media on March 21, after signing with the Rams. “(I’ve been) able to see the success that they’ve had over the past years, year in and year out, and how they continue to get better. I see that across the board from players that they bring in, whether that’s draft, free agency, whatever the case may be. All of those guys have been able to play and be at their best.”

The 28-year-old wideout is also excited to play with QB Matthew Stafford.

“Just watching Matt’s career from afar, and seeing all the receivers that he’s played with and seeing everything he’s been able to help his receivers accomplish from Detroit to here, for me being able to step into that and build that relationship, that’s what I’m looking for,” A-Rob added.

Will Robinson have any luck recruiting Hicks to the NFC powerhouse? Who knows — but it’s something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

