Former Bears Starting WR Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Allen Robinson’s disappointing 2022 campaign is over.

The former Chicago Bears wide receiver spent the 2018 through 2021 seasons in the Windy City, starting 54 games and amassing 293 receptions, 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns in that span (stats via Pro Football Reference). The 29-year-old wideout had hoped to sign an extension and finish his career with the Bears, but first-year general manager Ryan Poles elected to move on.

Robinson landed in Los Angeles in March of 2022, inking a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams. Leading up to L.A.’s Week 12 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, A-Rob suffered a “a stress fracture on the navicular bone” of his foot, per Sarah Bishop of ESPN.

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed the injury would be season-ending, and the Rams officially placed Robinson on injured reserve on November 29. McVay called it a “tough loss” for the team.

This Isn’t 1st Major Injury of A-Rob’s Career

The first week of the 2017 regular season, while with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Robinson tore the ACL in his left knee, ending his season just after it began. He recovered nicely the following year in 2018, his first with the Bears.

“He’s a pros pro,” McVay said about Robinson. “He’s been so impressive just the way that he’s handled things on a day-to-day basis and this is something that he’s dealt with before in his other foot and so he had a history of understanding kind of the specifics of a navicular stress fracture and what that entails in terms of the surgery and the recovery.”

McVay also said Robinson tried to play through the injury, but it wasn’t possible. The veteran receiver will need surgery to fix the issue.

#Rams coach Sean McVay tells reporters that WR Allen Robinson suffered a season-ending foot injury and needs surgery. Source said it’s a stress fracture that, assuming he has surgery, will require a screw. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2022

“We injected it with the hopeful optimism that it would make the pain subside and when that didn’t occur, we ended up getting the CT scan on Friday and that’s when we found out,” McVay said, adding:

“You want to get the surgery so that he can get himself healthy and ready to go and he’s been through this before. So it’s disappointing, but I continue to remain impressed with, whether it be Allen or a lot of our guys, just the way that they’ve handled so many of the different things that have gone not according to plan in right way and worrying about the things that they can control and that’s been inspiring to me.”

2022 Is 2nd Straight Disappointing Season for Robinson

Allen Robinson finally finds the end zone in a Rams uniform 🔥 #RamsHouse (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/eXQdal453x — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 16, 2022

In his 10 games with Los Angeles this season, Robinson caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns. His 10.3 yards per catch and 33.9 yards per game were both career lows. His uneventful 2022 campaign came after his worst season in a Bears uniform in 2021, when he caught 38 passes for 410 yards and a score in 12 games.

For his part, Robinson was excited about joining the Rams, and he had high hopes heading into the regular season.

“I think the biggest thing as a player, as a competitor, when you join teams like this and cultures like this, it only brings out the best in you,” Robinson told The Ringer in August of 2022.

Hopefully, Robinson has a speedy and full recovery.