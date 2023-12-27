Bears Dubbed Fit for Former Packers $5 Million WR/Return Man

The Chicago Bears have the freedom to use the remainder of the season as an exploratory project, which could involve auditions for potential 2024 roster adds.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Staff pitched such a move on Tuesday, December 26, when it suggested Chicago sign former Green Bay Packers wide receiver/return man and current free agent Amari Rodgers.

“Wide receiver is projected to be one of the Bears’ biggest offseason needs, and they could use someone in the slot since Darnell Mooney’s contract is about to expire,” BR’s Staff wrote. “It’d be worth it to bring in Rodgers for a few weeks and see if he’s worth a reserve/future contract, especially since he doesn’t turn 25 until September.”

Rodgers, or a player like him, makes even more sense for the Bears down the final two game-stretch of the regular season, as Mooney did not practice on Wednesday due to a concussion, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Amari Rodgers Worth Flier for Bears After Coming Up Short in Green Bay

Green Bay selected Rodgers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 85 overall) out of Clemson and signed him to a $4.9 million rookie contract.

Rodgers played 26 games with the Packers across two seasons before Green Bay chose to part ways with the wideout in the middle of the 2022 campaign. The Packers cut ties with Rodgers on November 15 and the Houston Texans claimed him off the waiver wire the following day.

He finished out the year in Houston before joining the Indianapolis Colts. Rodgers played three games for Indianapolis in October but has been available via free agency since.

Over the course of his three NFL seasons, Rodgers has caught 20 passes on 35 targets for 249 yards and one touchdown, per Pro Football Reference. He has also logged 40 punt returns for 305 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards, all of which came as a member of the Packers.

Darnell Mooney Could Be Playing Final Season with Bears in 2023

Mooney could be playing his final season with the Bears and has minimal incentive to rush back into the fray as he battles a concussion.

He produced legitimate No. 2 WR numbers during the 2021 campaign, hauling in 81 catches for 1,055 yards and 4 touchdowns. However, Mooney took a step back in 2022 and then missed the final month of that season due to injury. He could end up with career-lows in catches (41), yards (414) and touchdowns (1), and will for certain if he doesn’t play again this year.

The extension talk surrounding Mooney heading into the regular season had the wideout earning eight-figures annually over a multiyear deal, but his performance this year may have shut the door on that kind of contract — at least until he proves himself in Chicago, or elsewhere, in 2024.

Spotrac currently projects Mooney’s market value at $10.4 million per season over a new four-year deal. However, the Bears have a host of draft capital including two high draft picks in the first round in 2024 and almost $64 million in salary cap space available for next season as of Wednesday.

As such, the franchise has a multitude of options to add pass-catching talent around No. 1 receiver DJ Moore and tight end Cole Kmet who signed a four-year, $50 million extension with the Bears in July.

Big splashes at the position, such as drafting wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State next April, or potential value plays like signing Rodgers represent possible moves for Chicago, which could leave Mooney looking for a new home when free agency arrives in March.